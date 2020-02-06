advertisement

The stars of the hit West End musicals are set to give Derby outdoor concerts this summer, paying tribute to two of the world’s greatest pop artists.

The star cast will be at the Pattonair County Ground on Saturday June 6 to wow the crowd with An Evening of ABBA.

11 weeks later, on Saturday August 22, singers from London’s West End will perform a sparkling show with a collection of Elton John’s greatest hits.

After successful sold out events in 2018 and 2019, the shows will see some of London’s greatest performers on stage return to Derby in 2020 to perform some of the music’s greatest hits.

CEO Ryan Duckett said: “We are delighted to bring more music to Derby this summer. We have been hosting similar events for the past two years and each has sold and proven popular with the local community .

“Added to Michael Bublé’s concert on Wednesday, July 29, we have a busy schedule of non-cricket events and we look forward to welcoming a larger audience to the Pattonair County Ground.”

Tickets for both events start at just £ 24 and are on sale now.

The doors of both events open at 5.30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.30 p.m. Tickets are £ 28 for seating and £ 24 for standing.

On-site parking can be pre-booked for £ 8 online, while day parking will be priced at £ 10. Hospitality packages are priced at £ 80 per person, or £ 150 if booked for both events.

You can visit the Derbyshire County Cricket Club website, call 01332 388111 or visit the Pattonair County Ground to purchase tickets.

