North Shore Rescue members use a Talon helicopter to search for a grouse. Photo supplied to North Shore Rescue

Members of North Shore Rescue rescued a snowboarder who was only a few meters away from meeting his creator on Monday afternoon.

The Vancouver man was on the slopes when his daughter was at the ski school, but as a newcomer he got out of the lane and landed in a “pretty nasty” trough west of Grouse Mountain around 12.30pm. said Doug Pope, North Shore Rescue spokesman.

The man in his forties was very close to a snow bridge over Drifter Creek when he noticed he was sitting over his head.

“He called Grouse Mountain and told them he was in a difficult place, and boy, was he ever in a difficult place,” said Pope. “It’s getting almost vertical, just below where he was … He would have fallen into the waterfall.”

Avalanche risk conditions improved from their high-risk rating over the weekend, but according to the Pope, the rescuers believed that the fastest and safest way to get it out was to use a helicopter’s longline.

“The ceiling was just high enough to put the helicopter in there,” he said.

A Vancouver man in his forties can be seen in the snow. Photo supplied to North Shore Rescue

They safely brought the man back to the Capilano Gate rescue center. His snowboard stayed in the gutter.

If you get into trouble in the hinterland, the first thing you should do is call 911, the Pope emphasized. Even in areas with low network coverage, 911 calls are more likely to be put through, and it is ensured that rescue workers can start work immediately.

The man’s phone had only seven percent battery life when he connected to rescuers, and it was dead when they put him in the longline, Pope added.

Outside of borders, rescue operations only make up about seven percent of North Shore Rescue’s annual operations, but for them it was a particularly slow winter, which the Pope attributed to the bad weather.

But with the latest mass of snow, Pope predicted that more people would be tempted to make it more important than ever for skiers and snowboarders to stay in check.

