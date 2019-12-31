advertisement

PARIS – Carlos Ghosn, the ousted chief of the Renault-Nissan machinery alliance who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, flew to Lebanon on Monday evening, several newspapers reported.

Les Echos in France quoted an unnamed source and a report in the Lebanese newspaper L’Orient-Le Jour, but there was no immediate confirmation from official sources. The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times said Ghosn had fled Japan.

Ghosn’s lawyer did not have an immediate comment, but a person close to Ghosn who asked not to be identified confirmed he had been in Beirut since Monday.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said it spoke with a member of Ghosn’s defense team and that the lawyer was unaware that the former Nissan executive might have left Japan and would confirm if true. The broadcaster also said prosecutors were unaware that Ghosn could be abroad and are seeking confirmation.

A spokesman for the Tokyo prosecutor’s office had no immediate comment for Reuters, and officials at the Lebanese embassy in Tokyo could not be reached for comment. A Nissan spokesman in Tokyo declined to comment.

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

The Financial Times said Ghosn was no longer under house arrest, but said it was not clear whether he had escaped or a deal had been reached. Ghosn landed at Beirut’s Rafic al-Hariri International Airport late Sunday, the newspaper said, citing a Ghosn associate.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the matter, saying Ghosn had fled Japan on Monday. An unidentified person told the newspaper Ghosn did not believe he would get a fair trial there and was “tired of being an industrial industrial mortgage”.

Ghosn is expected to hold a press conference in Lebanon in the coming days, the Gazette said.

Ghosn’s movements and communications had been closely monitored and restricted to prevent him from leaving the country and violating evidence, the Tokyo district court previously said.

Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport shortly after his private jet departed on November 19, 2018. He faces four charges – which he denies – including hiding his income and enriching him through payments to Middle Eastern merchants. .

Nissan fired the once-vaunted Ghosn, saying its internal investigations revealed misconduct ranging from underestimating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $ 5 million of Nissan funds into one. the account in which he had an interest.

Ghosn began his career in 1978 at Michelin tire maker. He moved to Renault in 1996, where he oversaw a turnaround on the French motorist who gave him the nickname “Le Cost Killer”.

After Renault signed an alliance with Nissan in 1999, Ghosn used similar methods to revive the ailing Japanese brand, leading to Japan’s “business superstar” status, blanket media coverage, and even a manga comic book in his life. his.

Since his arrest, Ghosn has said he has been the victim of a coup in the rooms, accusing former Nissan colleagues of “stopping back”, describing them as selfish rivals keen to break up a closer alliance. between the Japanese car and Renault, its top shareholder.

Ghosn’s lawyers have asked a court to dismiss all charges against him. They accuse prosecutors of collaborating with government officials and Nissan executives to remove it to block any takeover of the vehicle by the French alliance partner Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman.

After the arrest, Ghosn spent a long period in custody but was recently allowed out, subject to the strict bail conditions that required him to stay in Japan.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Nicolas Delame; Additional reporting by Timothy Kelly and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Eric Knecht in Beirut, Ben Klayman in Detroit, and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Pullin)

