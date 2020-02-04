advertisement

Ousmane Dembele suffered a setback in his attempt to return from a thigh injury for Barcelona. In a training session on Monday, Barca confirmed that the 22-year-old felt “right leg pain as a result of muscle fatigue”.

The club added that he would continue with his rehabilitation and did not provide a specific schedule for his return.

Dembele did not play in the Champions League group stage on November 27 after Barca’s 3-1 home win against former club Borussia Dortmund.

He was initially suspended for 10 weeks and has only started three games in La Liga this season. During his first treatment, he spent some time in Qatar.

Barcelona’s new head coach, Quique Setien, had spoken about Dembele last week and said he had no concerns that the club would not have signed a striker in January as the striker will be “fantastic” on his return.

Dembele first came to Barca in August 2017 for 105 million euros, but often had to deal with injuries during his time in Spain.

