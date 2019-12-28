advertisement

In a time of perpetual crisis, the feeling of longing for an idealized past in which not much has happened can have a strong pull. The tempting counterpoint to this decade of upheaval is the 1990s – the time between two world-changing events, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the September 11 attacks, when the story ended, the global economy was booming. Soprano women made television new.

The nostalgia of the last decade of the 20th century is of course a special kind of western enjoyment. These years included the genocide in Rwanda, bloody civil wars in the Congo and Liberia, and the violent breakdown of Yugoslavia.

advertisement

However, the idea of ​​the 90s as a holiday from history, as the American conservative George Will put it, continues to exist. This was the era of Clintonian triangulation, when unemployment in the United States was practically zero and the murder rate dropped by 41 percent. In Great Britain, the Thatcher years had given way to John Majors, whose “Back to the Basics” offer was a direct rejection of great ideas, and then Blair’s third way.

There was an economic upswing based on foreign investment and the EU’s structural funds, which helped Ireland to catch up after years of lag

Europe

The continent was dominated by the axis of Helmut Kohl and François Mitterrand, two pre-war leaders who promoted European integration as a peace project. Their successors shaped the era: Gerhard Schröder was a fully paid member of the New Labor fan club, while Jacques Chirac’s pragmatism in a Fianna Fáil-Cumann in Mullingar would not have been out of place.

The collapse of communism created a burden on Western triumphism, marked by Fukuyama’s “end of history” thesis that liberal capitalist democracy had won because the natural desire for peace and well-being had brought nation states on this inevitable course. The western capitals assumed that the Chinese Communist Party would eventually submit to this logic. Russia was defeated and seemed to be in decline in the long run. And peace and prosperity spread. In South Africa, the breakdown of apartheid went more smoothly than many feared, while the Oslo Agreement between Israelis and Palestinians seemed to be the breakthrough that would lead to an agreement.

These were the years that Infinite Jest, Britpop and The Simpsons gave us. The internet had arrived, but still had to divide the mass culture, and most of the digital dangers we face today – cyber terrorism, election manipulation, loss of shared human experience – were still science fiction. The greatest source of global fear at the end of the decade was a crisis, the year 2000, which was literally not an event.

In Ireland, this was the era of the Robinson presidency, the two world championships, the ceasefire and the Belfast agreement. There was an economic upswing – not the credit-driven illusion that formed in the mid-2000s, but a real one based on foreign investment and EU structural funds that helped Ireland catch up in Europe after years of lag.

No wonder that the nostalgia of the 90s is still so strong 20 years later. However, if you take a closer look, it’s hard to see that many of today’s problems have their roots in this romanticized era.

The Euro

In Ireland, where Charlie McCreevy was appointed Treasury Secretary in 1997, failure to read the business cycle triggered an artificial credit boom within a few years, followed by a historic breakdown. The single European currency, launched in the late 1990s, was conceived as a political rather than an economic project, and the inherent design flaws that were overlooked due to this political need were partly responsible for the crisis that struck the continent would be in 2009. This crisis prompted governments to implement strict austerity measures that affected services and income, and contributed to the growth of populist movements in the late 2010s.

Without our noticing it, today’s crises took shape. This should be considered when the current decade ends

It was a decade of warnings that went unnoticed. In 1990, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published its first assessment – a frightening document describing “the potentially greatest global environmental challenge for humanity” without, however, penetrating public awareness. In the United States, extensive deregulation of the financial markets formed the basis for the Great Recession, while a jihadist truck attack on the World Trade Center in 1993 was dismissed as a one-off.

In Britain, Ukip was born after the country’s exit from the exchange rate mechanism in 1992, while the Conservative Party gradually became ungovernable through Euroscepticism. However one sees Blairism, the alienation of the party’s working class, which culminated in the 2016 vacation vote, was accelerated by the reaction to Labor’s centrist project. Without Blair there would be no Jeremy Corbyn, and without Corbyn there would probably be no Brexit. In the meantime, a young KGB officer, Vladimir Putin, was on the advance in the chaos of post-Soviet Russia.

Quietly, without us noticing it, today’s crises took shape. This should be considered when the current decade ends. Forget the 2010s. The nineties are not even over.

advertisement