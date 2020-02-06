advertisement

Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST PICTURE

Nominees: “Ford vs. Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “Parasite”

“Parasite” is an enticing choice that would go with the latest trends, but there is also a de facto best picture category in which it is recognized as the best international feature film. And given what “1917” won this year, it seems stupid to bet against it.

Estimated winner: “1917”

advertisement

Photo credit: Universal Pictures

Best director

Nominees: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

This year, the DGA win “1917” gives director Sam Mendes a big advantage who made a huge film that looks like a single shot. “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho would be a popular alternative, but all signs point to Mendes.

Estimated winner: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Credit: Warner Bros.

BEST ACTOR

Nominees: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage History” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t win this “Joker” award.

Estimated winner: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Photo credits: Sights on the roadside

BEST ACTRESS

Nominees: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

As with Best Actor, this should be another walk to the podium for an artist who has been there all season.

Estimated winner: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Photo credit: Sony

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nominees: Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

The supporting categories are more likely to surprise than the main categories, but no surprise is expected this year. Pitt is the only winner for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

Estimated winner: Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Credit: Netflix

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nominees: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Everyone in Hollywood loves Laura Dern. She has won all season and will not stop now.

Estimated winner: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Photo credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

Nominees: “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” “The Two Popes”

Apart from a surprise from “The Irishman” or “Joker”, this now seems to be a showdown between “Little Women” and “Jojo Rabbit”.

Estimated winner: “Jojo Rabbit”

Credit: TheWrap

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Nominees: “Knives Out” “Marriage Story” “1917” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

This could be the only chance for voters to award their own Oscar to Bong Joon Ho, the author and director of “Parasite”.

Estimated winner: “Parasite”

Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY

Nominees: “The Irishman” “Joker” “The Lighthouse” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

When “1917” first went to voters and the press in late November, virtually everyone agreed that Roger Deakins would win his second Oscar for cinematography. They are still in agreement.

Estimated winner: “1917”

Photo credit: Sony

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Nominees: “Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

It could be helpful that this is one of the few places where Little Women is honored, which was popular enough to be nominated for the best picture.

Estimated winner: “Little Women”

Photo credit: Disney / Fox

BEST FILM EDITING

Nominees: “Ford v Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Parasite”

As a rule, this award goes to a film that is nominated but does not receive the title of “Best Film” and to a film that offers a lot of action.

Estimated winner: “Ford v Ferrari”

Credit: Lionsgate

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Nominees: “Bombshell” “Joker” “Judy” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” “1917”

Make an actor look like a famous person and win an Oscar.

Estimated winner: “Bombshell”

Credit: Warner Bros.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Nominees: “Joker” “Little Women” “Marriage Story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Although Thomas Newman still has a shot for “1917”, the momentum seems to be with the “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Estimated winner: “Joker”

Photo credit: Paramount Pictures

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Nominated: “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from “Toy Story 4” “To the Unknown” from “Frozen II” “I’ll Love Again” from “Rocketman” “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough “” Get up “from” Harriet ”

Elton John is likely to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his “Lion King” victory with another trophy.

Estimated winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by “Rocketman”

Photo credit: Sony Pictures

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nominees: “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

In a struggle between “1917”, “Parasite” and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” the last may have the size and appeal of a hometown to win.

Estimated winner: “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST SOUND EDITING

Nominees: “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Will it be the war film “1917” or the car racing film “Ford against Ferrari”? War has a slight edge.

Estimated winner: “1917”

Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST SOUND MIXING

Nominees: “Ad Astra” “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Even if “Ford vs. Ferrari” wins for the sound editing, “1917” is probably the leader here.

Estimated winner: “1917”

Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Nominees: “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

The nominees for the best picture have an advantage in this category, and the work in “1917” is not as divisive as the aging effects in “The Irishman”.

Estimated winner: “1917”

Credit: Neon

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Nominees: “Corpus Christi” “Honeyland” “Les Miserables” “Pain and Fame” “Parasite”

At this year’s Oscars, other categories are easy to predict, but nothing that easy.

Estimated winner: “Parasite”

Credit: Netflix

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION

Nominees: “American Factory”, “The Cave”, “The Edge of Democracy”, “For Sama”, “Honeyland”

In a very tight race between these three films, “American Factory” can have a slight lead.

Estimated winner: “American Factory”

Photo credits: A + E Networks

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Nominees: “In the Absence” “Learn Skateboarding in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)” “Life Overtakes Me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

In a tight race, the hopeful Doc with the best title “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)” displaces the darkest, which shows the biggest blow: “In the Absence”.

Estimated winner: “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”

Credit: Pixar

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

Nominees: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I Lost My Body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4”

The academy may show a bit of Pixar fatigue, but “Toy Story 4” has won the most guild awards and there is nothing that can really end it.

Estimated winner: “Toy Story 4”

Credit: Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Nominees: “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” “Memorable” “Sister”

This race could be due to the two major studio offerings, “Hair Love” from Sony and “Kitbull” from Pixar.

Estimated winner: “Kitbull”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Nominees: “Brotherhood” “Nefta Football Club” “The Neighbors’ Window” “Saria” “A Sister”

All of the nominees are strong, but the one American film in the group could have a small advantage.

Estimated winner: “The Neighbors’ Window”

advertisement