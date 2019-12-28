advertisement

So this is 2019. And what did you do?

Well, we mostly went to things, wrote about them and talked endless hours of laughter on their backs – why should we stop now? We gathered some of us and attracted the moderator Marie Crowe and the Tourcaddy Colin Byrne. A small room in a city center hotel, a pleasant lunch, a bottle and more festive mood and we are gone. Type of. , ,

Remarks

Gerry Thornley: Wait, didn’t anyone bring notes? I had to bring notes because my brain is a sieve.

Mary Hannigan: Me too.

Malachy Clerkin: I have a few.

Marie Crowe: Me too.

Seán Moran: I have some on my phone.

[Pause as everyone slips to collect their notes]

Colin Byrne: They are all journalists. You come prepared. I do not have anything. I have the Irish Times today.

Malachy Clerkin: Fat good thing you will do.

Mary Hannigan: I wanted to pick out my great moment in 2019 until I looked it up last night and found that it happened two years ago. Keith Duggan called me once and asked me to nominate my moment of the year, and I said Zidanes Volley in the Champions League final. Poor Keith had to be nice to me and say gently, “Mary, that was in 2002.” I don’t remember what year we spoke, but it wasn’t 2002.

Gerry Thornley: A bit of volleyball.

Malachy Clerkin: I bet nothing had struck since then.

Mary Hannigan: I agree! I think it should have been taken forward.

Roger Federer celebrated his Wimbledon semi-final victory over Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon in July. Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Federer

Malachy Clerkin: Okay, so I gave you all your homework – who wants to start? Gerry, who is your sports figure of the year?

Gerry Thornley: Why do you start with me I hoped the others would go first and maybe mention something I had forgotten.

Malachy Clerkin: Tough.

Gerry Thornley: Okay, my favorite moment was Roger Federer, who defeated Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon. My worst moment was Djokovic, who defeated him in the final.

Malachy Clerkin: The idea that they would still play against each other in a Wimbledon semi-final 11 years after their epic finale in 2008 would have been crazy at the time.

Irish Times rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley felt a world of sporting pain in 2019. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Gerry Thornley: In my opinion, Federer is the greatest of them all. I’ve paid a lot of money over the years to see him at Wimbledon. He moves like a ballet dancer. The grace of his game is simply beautiful to look at. The way he wears himself – I think if he had been more controversial, he might have been noticed more than he was. I think he is the greatest athlete that has ever lived.

Colin Byrne: Bridging this career for so long is phenomenal.

Marie Crowe: I have to put it on my bucket list. You inspired me, Gerry.

Malachy Clerkin: It’s fantastic when we look back at the tennis year.

Gerry Thornley: Yes, maybe not what you imagined.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp is thrown into the air with his players after winning the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid in June. Photo: Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

Klopp

Malachy Clerkin: Who’s next?

Marie Crowe: I’ve gone a bit more mainstream. I drove with Jürgen Klopp.

Gerry Thornley: So Roger Federer is not mainstream, is it?

Marie Crowe: Klopp has shown a lot in my life in the past year. Liverpool is a pleasure to watch under him, and our family is just now invested. It is actually on top of our Christmas tree.

Malachy Clerkin: Ah here, what kind of cult do you create in this house?

Mary Hannigan: Roy Keane used to be in my cradle.

Gerry Thornley: Jesus, it all comes out.

Mary Hannigan: My mother threw it in the trash can and I never saw him again.

RTÉ sports presenter Maire Crowe referred to Irish Times Gaelic Games correspondent Seán Moran. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Marie Crowe: My eldest and my husband have reached the Champions League final. I didn’t get a ticket, but they went anyway. I couldnt go. We had a great time in Liverpool as a family last year. Bringing Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool into the lives of young children is great because it’s so much fun.

Malachy Clerkin: That would not have been the case 10 years ago – there would have been a reason to call the authorities.

Colin Byrne: My boy follows Liverpool because he saw Klopp run an auto ad. He has never really been a football player. But he saw Klopp in one of those car advertisements and thought he was a cool character. Now he’s a Liverpool fan.

Marie Crowe: Even the way they play. The games are so exciting that they are cliffhangers to the end. So it’s a great thing to watch these games as a family. I have three little boys and I love to see them invested as they run around screaming and hugging for a late winner. And then Klopp shows up at the end and hugs everyone, so full of joy and fun. It is brilliant.

Gerry Thornley: He is a good choice because he made her both personable and good. He is a very good team for every club.

Seán Moran: What happens to your children when they start to lose?

Malachy Clerkin: Says the bleak Everton fan.

Marie Crowe: You just have to get used to losing. It comes to all of us.

Seán Moran: There’s a great thread about the old Sunday Tribune, where Eamon Dunphy taught Vincent Browne about the catastrophic form of the Irish team under Eoin. They were circumcised by Norway when they were expected to do better, and Dunphy was in declarative mode. “But Vincent! Children went to bed because they were crying! Browne apparently replied, “Why would you prefer Norwegian children to go to bed crying? “

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton celebrates with manager Jim Gavin after defeating Kerry in the All-Ireland SFC replay at Croke Park. Photo: Oisín Keniry / Inpho

The dubs

Malachy Clerkin: Let’s go on – your character of the year, Seán?

Seán Moran: I went closer to home. The Dubs made history by winning five times in a row. It is now in the history books as something that has never been done before, and it is now becoming a little more pressing due to the fact that Jim Gavin left. I disagree with the theory that Dublin has finished football and is going to win year after year. We will miss Gavin. Their final tournament was never easy, which is one of the weird things about them as series winners. This year also repeated.

Gerry Thornley: Kerry should have won it on day one. If they were a little more nervous. They looked over the net and saw Federer looking at her again.

Seán Moran: From Dublin’s point of view, this tie draw was the crucial section of the year. With 14 men, they managed to maintain their urgent game and they were the attackers.

Malachy Clerkin: You had five shots during that time. Kerry didn’t have one.

Seán Moran: From my own point of view, I felt old. Eoin Murchan scored the goal right after the break and he was in my son’s school year.

Mary Hannigan: Is your son 12 years old too?

Seán Moran: The repetitions on a Saturday evening were a great addition. I know that some traditionalists are not crazy about it and I think the finals should always take place on a Sunday afternoon. But it has a great feeling at night.

Malachy Clerkin: I went back and checked before the second game – there were 21 all-Ireland soccer and sling finals that have been repeated since the GAA started. That’s 21 out of 270 or whatever. And five of them since 2012. Almost a quarter of all the last reps in history have been done in the past seven years.

Colin Byrne: Isn’t that the way the sport went? The margins have narrowed so much in every sport. Especially in the final.

Seán Moran: Before the 2012 hurling final, there had been no drawn hurling final since 1959. The last hurling final before 2012 was the day my parents got married. After that there was none for 53 years and then we had three in a row. I assume it averages out over a wide time frame.

Malachy Clerkin: Colin has one point, however. Evaluations and statistics mean that modern sport is increasingly concerned with squeezing margins and lowering percentages. Check out the difference in how Gaelic football looks during Dublin’s fifth game. You take no chances with kick-outs or shooting. Diarmuid Connolly scored a long shot in injury time – it was the first time in the entire championship that a Dublin player tried a shot from outside the 45. Teams play by pattern – when you get to the sharpest end of there is nothing unknown.

Marie Crowe: And it has nothing to do with the money that these repetitions bring.

Gerry Thornley: Is there any bonus money for referees? These repetitions must bring serious wonga.

Malachy Clerkin: In fairness, they halved ticket prices for one last retry.

Gerry Thornley: Are they doing

Marie Crowe: Ah no, they only lose about 20 pounds.

Malachy Clerkin: Isn’t it halved, no?

Marie Crowe: Definitely not. Seán will know.

Seán Moran: Not halved, no. You reduce it from € 80 to € 60.

Marie Crowe: I think it was 90 € this year.

Malachy Clerkin: Check out the table full of people who don’t pay into matches.

Tiger Woods celebrates winning the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in April. Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

tiger

Malachy Clerkin: Colin, you were there for two of the biggest stories of the year. What do you want to do first?

Colin Byrne: Tiger at Augusta. For the first time, the green jackets decided that they might not be as almighty as they thought they would accept that they couldn’t control the weather. There was a storm warning for later in the day, so they had their first launch on the weekend with two tees. And we were on the wrong nine. We were nine in the front because all the action was in the back.

Malachy Clerkin: Did you feel like you were missing it?

Colin Byrne: No, you could hear the roar. They knew what was going on. I will always remember going to the next tournament the next day and turning on National Public Radio. Now NPR are allergic to sports. They report more about a coup in Ghana than about a sporting event. But Tiger, who won the Masters, was the first thing on the NPR news at three in the morning.

connected

Malachy Clerkin: What does that tell you

Colin Byrne: For me it basically sums up what a monumental story it was. His decline, his comeback, his rise again. And even within the game, it has guaranteed our future for a while again.

Gerry Thornley: “Really?” It’s so important to the industry, isn’t it?

Colin Byrne: Absolutely. They look at the contracts that have been signed since then, TV deals, advertising contracts, everything. It is an absolute fact that if he is involved and competitive, the number of golf courses can continue to grow.

Malachy Clerkin was the chairman of this year’s round table for the sports year. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Malachy Clerkin: I have heard golfers say innumerable times: “We owe him our career.” You are sincere.

Colin Byrne: I agree. Well, I’m kind of a bit dissatisfied. But there is no doubt that it has improved my life, the money that I can make in my job, the money that any golfer can make. And so that he comes back and we can all stretch that out a little bit, nobody is fooling himself.

Gerry Thornley: You all got it, right?

Colin Byrne: Most of the time they do it. I have to remind younger people from time to time how good he was. I tell Xander Schauffle and the boys. “You can’t believe how much this guy dominated when he was at the top.” Some guys have had a couple of good months in a row, maybe they win two out of six and have three top ten. Rory does this from time to time, Dustin Johnson, Koepka, these guys. And it’s incredible to watch them do it. This guy did it for 10 years.

Marie Crowe: And not so long ago. It’s crazy that people forget.

Colin Byrne: Maybe I remember better because I’ve been on the receiving end for so long.

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the British Open in Royal Portrush. Photo: Matt Mackey / Inpho / Presseye

Lowry

Malachy Clerkin: Tell us about Portrush.

Colin Byrne: The thing was, we all went there earlier in the week and everyone expected Rory to win. For Shane – and with a Northern Irish caddy – this was an incredible occasion. Being Irish at an Open in Ireland was better than anything else. You talk to people who came over, the players, and it just exceeded their expectations.

Malachy Clerkin: But what does that mean? Surely a British Open is a British Open?

Colin Byrne: Yes, but it can go wrong. The course, the setup – people in the outside world just don’t know how to ruin a good course with a bad setup. The R&A did really well in Portrush.

Malachy Clerkin: And then an Irishman won to end it all.

Colin Byrne: Yes, and Shane did it right. He really celebrated it. Brilliant. These guys don’t do that enough. You always move on to the next thing, the next city, the next tournament. We met his management at the Bushmills Inn on Saturday night and said to them, “Whatever you do, make sure he’s free next week.” The sponsor wants the Open Champion there and the rest of it. But he did it right. He took it off and celebrated like no one had ever celebrated before. Good for him. It is proof of who he is.

Seán Moran: The intensity of these events – individual and team events – has reached such a high level that I think that is also the reason why Lowry’s success has been so widely welcomed. He meets an Irish athlete. Obviously his father has the story everyone knows at the GAA, but he also comes across someone who has a real interest in other sports. He appeared on Saturday night of the Irish Open at the Galway – Mayo game.

Gerry Thornley: He’s a top guy, isn’t he, Colin? What you see is what you get. I met him at the World Cup in Japan and we had a few drinks. It was an honor to be in his company. But the Shane Lowry you meet over a few drinks is the same Shane Lowry who celebrates winning a tournament.

Colin Byrne: That is exactly right. But what sets him apart is that he’s not the same Shane Lowry that you see over a golf ball. He manages to balance these two sides of himself. I always say that to golfers. Intensity has to be at the right time. It has to be something that you can put on a golf ball and switch off in between.

Seán Moran: I watched TV one night after the open and they talked about a big tournament and who could compete. They went through the big winners and the boys who had won big over the year and when they came to Lowry they were almost dismissive. It was like saying, “Well, it’s a great local story and good luck for the big guy, but that’s as good as it will be for him.” And they quickly went on.

Colin Byrne: They still don’t know how to find him out in the United States. We played the first two rounds in Portrush before him and he played with Phil Mickelson. Usually when Mickelson plays, an army follows him and everything is aimed at him. But in those two days he was dwarfed. It was the first time in my life that I completely ignored him on a golf course. And these people hardly ever experience it. You never really get the feeling that the home crowd is the 15th club.

Seán Moran: But is there a view within golf that the things that make it attractive to us could rule it out as a serious competitor at the highest level?

Colin Byrne: There is an element of it, yes. His whole being, the balance he has in his life, his interest in other sports, the fact that he doesn’t play much. But there is no doubt that he is extremely talented. The course has a certain intensity. I would say it is hard for him to work and that makes these guys great. But he also has this balance. Not many people have that balance.

Seán Moran: Did he reach his ceiling?

Colin Byrne: Oh no, I very much doubt it.

Rory McIlroy is congratulated by Brooks Koepka after winning the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Photo: Kevin C Cox / Getty Images

Rory

Malachy Clerkin: Perception is a fun thing. Rory McIlroy won four tournaments in 2019. He won the Players, Tour Championship and Fed-Ex – probably his best non-major year yet. And yet he did not manage to shortlist RTÉ athletes of the year. Lowry was the winner and deserved it, but McIlroy didn’t make it through the longlist.

Colin Byrne: Rory is very unexpected.

Seán Moran: In addition, the general public is only noticed by majors.

Malachy Clerkin: I came to our podcast one Monday in the summer, and Rory hadn’t won a tournament that weekend, but reached the top 10. One of our engineers said, “God, Rory McIlroy must be one of the biggest disappointments for you athletes. Every time I hear his name on the radio, he’s lost again. “

Colin Byrne: We played with him in Portrush on Tuesday’s open door and we said, “God, you have to have a mental week of it.” And he said, “No, it’s okay. Everyone is so respectful and I can feel them trying to let me do my own thing. ‘But the pressure he must have felt this week. In In the world these people live in, there is always someone trying to tear a piece of it off, and no matter how many people try to leave him alone this week, obviously he had so much pressure on himself in his head and he got on the course and did everything wrong.

Malachy Clerkin: This Friday will live on as one of my memories of the year. The only thing that mattered was watching McIlroy to see if he could make the cut. It was one of the most dramatic things I’ve seen in a sport all year round. He was so human in this group that he tried to live up to the expectations of his own people and to live up to the event that took place in part because of him. And he just missed out.

Lionel Messi scores a free kick in the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool at Nou Camp. Photo: Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images

Messi

Malachy Clerkin: Who was your character of the year, Mary?

Mary Hannigan: Everyone took them! I’m going with Lionel Messi. It’s just great to live in a time when you can turn on the TV and see it twice a week. Of course there is a bit of that at Federer and Tiger, but I think at Messi you are always on the edge of something extraordinary.

Marie Crowe: I was in the Liverpool match when he scored that free kick. And it was just incredible. There was silence for a second, as if no one could believe it. And then everyone started to whistle around us. It was surreal. Even though I’m a Liverpool fan and I lost Liverpool, the atmosphere was just amazing.

Malachy Clerkin: Did you see Diego Simeone’s video after scoring against Atletico? He scored this typical Messi goal, a one-two with Suarez, bends it in with his left foot, saves strength and body shape.

Gerry Thornley: Put it in the only place he could have hit the eye of the needle. Classic messi.

Malachy Clerkin: And there was a video of Simeone who later watched him watch Messi, and it goes all the way from his roaring over his defenders to going to Messi, feeling confused by his hit, back to his dugout go and shrug his shoulders as if to say, “What can you do? He is Messi.”

Marie Crowe: That is the effect it has on you. In this game I was there everyone got up – both Liverpool fans and Barcelona fans – and started saying, “Messi! Messi! Messi! “Because you couldn’t do it any other way. It’s so phenomenal.

Malachy Clerkin: In five years there will be no Messi, no Federer, no Tiger.

Mary Hannigan enjoyed every minute of Lionel Messi’s brilliance throughout the year. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Mary Hannigan: I am really aware of that now with Messi. Every week I check what kind of Spanish football is playing because it is not so far anymore that the day comes when it is not there.

Gerry Thornley: How old is he, 31?

Mary Hannigan: A little older, 32 I think.

Marie Crowe: It’s over so quickly. I often go with Donncha O’Callaghan on the RTÉ campus, who does the show with me, and a small child comes up to him and says: “You come from Ireland’s fitterest family!” Or better yet: “You are in the Centra display! “

Malachy Clerkin: My little girl knows him from Donncha’s Two Talented.

Marie Crowe: He only retired in 2018! But that’s the way it is. My kids are playing soccer in the back garden and if Bernard Brogan went out to do a kickabout with them they would have no idea who he was. But when Paul Mannion or Con O’Callaghan arrived, another story. Everything goes on, soon you will be the type from Centra advertising.

Mary Hannigan: Messi is Messi.

Women’s World Cup

Mary Hannigan: The Women’s World Cup couldn’t have gone better.

Malachy Clerkin: It was so pleasant.

Marie Crowe: I think it has finally eradicated many concerns about the quality of women’s play. As Megan Rapinoe said, it’s time to continue the conversation. She is absolutely right. Postpone it to a better analysis, equal pay, all important things.

Gerry Thornley: A huge World Cup landmark for women’s games. You can even see it now – Spurs and Arsenal played in front of 40,000 spectators a few weeks ago. That would not have happened without the World Cup.

Mary Hannigan: It’s fun with Rapinoe. She won the Ballon D’Or and people said she wasn’t even the best player in America, no matter what world. That she received the award not only for football, but for other things.

Seán Moran: Shouldn’t that be taken into account?

Marie Crowe: It is. I am a judge and one of the criteria is your entire career.

Malachy Clerkin: Wait – are you a Ballon D’Or judge?

Marie Crowe: I am yes.

Malachy Clerkin: Impressive. That pretty much increases the credibility of this round table. A little lunch was a small price.

Irish players celebrate after qualifying for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo after defeating Canada after a penalty after qualifying in Donnybrook’s return leg. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

The hockey

Malachy Clerkin: The thing about the women’s hockey team is that all of the goodwill of the previous year could easily have evaporated. It would have taken very little time to disappear. And then they do what they did.

Mary Hannigan: Absolutely. As it turned out, what they needed most happened. They qualified for the Olympic Games and they made it live on RTÉ after a penalty shootout on a Sunday evening. You couldn’t have captured your imagination better.

Malachy Clerkin: They will be the dominant story of the Olympic Games. The public will stick to a team faster than to an individual.

Gerry Thornley: And because of what they did at the World Cup, people have a sense of who they are now.

Mary Hannigan: They are great characters the way they treat each other.

Malachy Clerkin: The whole weekend of the playoffs against Canada brought her to a new level.

Mary Hannigan: My lasting memory of it, far from the gunfight, arrived in the rain on Saturday and found a card lurking in the shade outside asking me whether I was buying or selling. At a hockey game! In Ireland! Then you know that you have arrived.

bugbears

Malachy Clerkin: Okay, the other task was to come up with something that would annoy you in 2019. Gerry, be brief.

Gerry Thornley: Okay, things that annoyed me. Spurs reach the Champions League final. I’m not just an Arsenal fan – Ajax would have been a better story. Arsenal generally annoys me and keeps boring me. When I complain about them, I never stop.

Mary Hannigan: You take it well, fairly.

Gerry Thornley: The adoration of José Mourinho by the English media.

Colin Byrne: I’m with Gerry. Can’t look at him, can’t read about him.

Mary Hannigan: What would you have done if he had become an Arsenal coach?

Gerry Thornley: I would have stopped supporting them.

Marie Crowe: Oh wow

Gerry Thornley: I couldn’t have done it. Couldn’t and didn’t want to. But what annoyed me most this year, this decade, was going back to where I started – Djokovic beat Federer in the Wimbledon final.

Malachy Clerkin: You can’t get over it.

Gerry Thornley: I will never get over it. I didn’t sleep for four or five nights after that.

Malachy Clerkin: Ah stop it.

Gerry Thornley: I am very emotionally involved when Federer plays.

Malachy Clerkin: Clear.

Gerry Thornley: I had a bad year of sports. And that’s before I even talk about Ireland at the World Cup.

Malachy Clerkin: We’ll figure that out.

Gerry Thornley: Yes, it could have been a great year. Ireland could have reached a semi-final, Federer could have won Wimbledon, Arsenal could have won the Europa League. But it was crap. I even attended the hurling finale and it was disappointing. The farewell ruined it.

A look at the GAA special congress in Cork. Photo: Inpho

Level two, new rules

Malachy Clerkin: What about you, marie

Marie Crowe: The Tier Two soccer championship and everything that went with it. First of all, the lack of adequate conversations, apparently because people decided that they are not a sexy topic of conversation. There weren’t enough debates, people weren’t involved, the railroad was dealt with and I don’t think people really thought about the consequences. We didn’t hear enough voices, the Tier One teams didn’t support the people who were actually going to be affected.

Malachy Clerkin: Something like this only hits people when it happens.

Seán Moran: I think it is fair to point out that the second tier counties have been consulted on this.

Marie Crowe: Official but not players.

Seán Moran: Some players had input, maybe not all.

Marie Crowe: I have spoken to players in a particular county whose chairman was a big supporter of it, but the players themselves didn’t want it.

Seán Moran: It will be interesting to see how it develops. But what you’re talking about feeds Marie into one of my favorite foods and it’s the general level of decision-making considerations in the ATM. And I would particularly relate to the changes in the rules of the game this year.

Malachy Clerkin: Ah yes, now we’re on the sexy stuff.

Seán Moran: The special congress in Cork, where second place was stamped, also stamped the changes to the rules of the game. And Cork is far from many counties. When the game rules were discussed after lunch, it was clear that the most important thing in people’s minds was to take to the streets. In my opinion, it took about half an hour to change the rules of the game.

Malachy Clerkin: Jesus.

Seán Moran: The Sin Bin rule is a big change. The black card made the players pay the price for their crime themselves. While the team is ahead and the disadvantage of playing a cynical game is automatically reduced. There was so little debate that day. And that’s just the edge over the worst, the advanced point.

Marie Crowe: Jim Gavin was at an MCing event a few weeks ago and was only dismayed by the introduction.

Seán Moran: John Horan spoke to us later and he was a little surprised that it went so smoothly and with so little discussion. On the All Stars trip, David Gough, who led the all-Ireland tie, said it would be a massacre. Referees are used to judging a certain distance of 13 meters from a fixed position start. Hier müssen sie 20 Meter von Spielern, die in Bewegung sind, zu Spielern, die in Bewegung sind, beurteilen. Und er ist wirklich besorgt, dass Schiedsrichter in der Analyse lächerlich gemacht werden. Im Fernsehen haben sie Zugang zu Messtechnik, um zu zeigen, dass der Ball nur 17 Meter oder was auch immer weit gegangen ist.

Spaniens Rafa Cabrera-Bello diskutiert mit Caddy Colin Byrne während der BMW International Open im Golfclub München Eichenried im Juni einen Schuss. Foto: Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

Langsames Spiel

Malachy Clerkin: Wie wäre es mit dir Colin? Irgendwelche Bugbears?

Gerry Thornley: Es muss etwas im Golf geben, das dich langweilt oder dich nervt.

Colin Byrne: Oh, langsam spielen. Oder ist das zu langweilig?

Malachy Clerkin: Überhaupt nicht.

Mary Hannigan: Es ist perfekt für diese Kategorie.

Colin Byrne: Wenn ich morgens die Regelbeamten treffe, sage ich immer: “Wir sehen uns später.” Weil mein Typ [Rafa Cabrera-Bello] so langsam ist. Ich weiß, dass wir in der Regel vor dem Ende der ersten Neun eine offizielle Vorschrift haben, die uns auffordert, uns zu beeilen. Und natürlich kommen sie raus. Ich grüße sie immer und sage: „Hallo. Was hat dich aufgehalten? Ich hätte es früher mit dir machen können, weil dieser Typ die Handbremse angezogen hat. “

Gerry Thornley: Sehen? Ich wusste, dass es etwas geben musste.

Colin Byrne: Ich mache das seit drei Jahrzehnten und das langsame Spielen ist nur langsamer geworden. Jedes Jahr haben sie ein neues Gerät, um es zu beschleunigen, aber keines funktioniert, weil sie keine Schüsse von ihnen nehmen. Ein Beamter in den USA sagte mir in diesem Jahr laut Protokoll: “Wir haben gegen diesen Kerl eine Geldstrafe von 150 Riesen verhängt, und er spielt keine Rolle.” Er spielt jetzt langsamer als vorher. Wir könnten ihm eine Million Strafen auferlegen, und er würde nicht schneller werden. “

Malachy Clerkin: Es ist ihnen egal.

Colin Byrne: Sie tun es nicht, kein bisschen. Sie sind so in sich versunken, alles dreht sich um mich, mich, mich. Es tötet den Sport.

Malachy Clerkin: Wollen Sie mir sagen, dass es das Spiel nicht beschleunigt, wenn Sie den Stift für das Putten im Loch lassen dürfen?

Colin Byrne: Es hat es verlangsamt! Ernsthaft. In einem Dreierball will es einer haben, aber es ist nicht sein Ding. Einer will es haben, also musst du es herausnehmen und dort hinlegen und dann rennen und es holen und zurückbringen und hineinlegen. In der Zwischenzeit, du schau dir die anderen Caddies an, die gehen: „In? Aus? What’s this? “Es hat tatsächlich ein Problem mit Caddies verursacht, weil Sie versuchen, sich gegenseitig zu helfen, aber zur gleichen Zeit werden Sie sagen:” Störe ich hier ein? Schalte ich diesen Kerl aus? “

Mary Hannigan: Ist es DeChambeau, der wirklich langsam ist?

Colin Byrne: DeChambeau ist schmerzlich langsam. Der Wissenschaftler.

Mary Hannigan: Ich habe ihn im Laufe des Jahres von David Feherty interviewt gesehen und Feherty hat mit ihm darüber geredet, langsam zu sein und es ist, wie Sie sagen, ihm einfach egal.

Colin Byrne: Und es geht ins Spiel, weg vom Profispiel. I was playing this year with my 82-year-old father and his 77-year-old mate and I’m over 50. We were playing away and the group in front of us was made up of three lads in their 20s, one of them a former Walker Cup player. And we got accused by them of playing too quickly.

Malachy Clerkin: Ah here.

Colin Byrne: That’ll tell you the effect it’s having. We were hitting way more shots, we are old and decrepit and they’re great golfers. Yet we were going too quick for them. That sums up the entitlement that runs through the game. It’s that mindset that says, “I’m the great player and this is what makes me great.”

Gerry Thornley: Would deducting shots help?

Colin Byrne: Absolutely. And it would help the players themselves. I know my guy plays better when he speeds up. The vast majority of them do. Because they go back to playing their natural game and they’re all amazing golfers. I say it to Rafa all the time, “You play better when you’re not going slow. Because you’re not crippling yourself with overthinking everything.”

Ireland players dejected after the Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to new Zealand in Tokyo. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The World Cup

Colin Byrne: The biggest disappointment was Joe Schmidt. I saw him as someone who had done so much and who had brought such success and pride to Irish rugby and he seems to have gone out with a whimper. I don’t know what happened. If he’d left a year ago, I’d have thought there was no one like him. Maybe you’d argue differently, Gerry.

Gerry Thornley: No, you’re entitled to feel disappointed, for sure.

Colin Byrne: And not about performance. I know what it’s like to perform. But success is only supposed to be the first step. You do it, then you do it again. And it’s harder because everyone comes gunning for you but that’s the price of success. And Ireland weren’t able to handle it. Being underdogs is very easy and it’s what we seem to be comfortable with.

Seán Moran: I was disappointed but I have to say, when that draw came out, I never believed for an instant that Ireland were going to beat South Africa or New Zealand in a quarter-final.

Gerry Thornley: It’s clear that 2018 raised expectations and it also made Ireland the hunted ones. England, Japan, Wales and the All Blacks studied us in much greater detail and knowing that was going to be the case, the gameplan should have evolved and it didn’t. Unquestionably, Joe gets a lot of the credit for what happened in the eight years he was with Leinster and Ireland. We might never have a period like it again. But still and all, it’s the nature of the defeat to the All Blacks that will stay forever.

Colin Byrne: That’s the thing. Everybody loses eventually but the way it happened.

Gerry Thornley: The funny thing is, they had five great chances in that first 20 minutes to get into the game and every last one of them went wrong. The kicks that didn’t make touch, Rob Kearney running into Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls missing Jordan Larmour, Stockdale’s intercept knock-on. It was a horror show. Against the greats, the big moments need to go your way from the start. They didn’t cope with the pressure. They didn’t develop the gameplan. And when it mattered most, their performance had an element of stress and anxiety.

Colin Byrne: I worked for a guy once called Greg Turner. He was an average golfer but he had this mentality where he said, “If I’m on my game, I can beat anyone in the world on a given day. I won’t do it most days but on the days I have it, I can beat anyone.” Ireland seemed to be moving on from that mentality but I think the World Cup showed that they’re not there. They can’t handle being the hunted.

Gerry Thornley: You’re right. It was a crushing disappointment, 24-0 after 25 minutes. Gone.

Mary Hannigan: You’re reliving the horror here, Gerry.

Gerry Thornley: It’s haunting me and if it’s haunting me, imagine what it’s doing to Joe Schmidt.

Malachy Clerkin: I hope for his sake he’s not a Federer fan. The pair of you might never sleep again.

Dublin hurling manager Mattie Kenny on the sidelines during the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final against Laois at O’Moore Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Too f**king late

Malachy Clerkin: Let’s finish on an up-note. What made you laugh this year?

Seán Moran: I have one, a manager quote. Dublin went from the high of putting Galway out of the hurling championship to losing to Laois the next day out. We stood in front of Mattie Kenny afterwards who was steaming but holding it together as best he could. I have the quote here. “There is an element of responsibility between the players and the management today. That was an unacceptable performance from our group and we know that. The problem is, it’s too f**king late now.”

Malachy Clerkin: Brillant. God bless the quotable manager.

Mary Hannigan: The saddest moment of the year was in the London marathon. There’s a category for the fastest person dressed as a landmark building, which is currently held by a German guy who ran it dressed as the Holsten Gate in Lubeck. Well this year, a lad ran it dressed as Big Ben. He made it all around the course, only to get jammed under the finished line. For 30 seconds they tried to get him under the barrier and across the line and couldn’t.

Malachy Clerkin: There’s a lesson in there somewhere.

Mary Hannigan: Yeah, don’t run the marathon dressed as Big Ben.

