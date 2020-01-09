advertisement

With just $ 50, there is really no doubt that the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is one of our favorite smart home gadgets out there. For $ 29.99 … it jumps to the top of the list. It’s just so wonderful to be able to open and close your garage door from your iPhone or Android handset. No more hassle with keyboards that never seem to work on the first attempt, and best of all, no more wondering if you forgot to close your garage door while you run out of your house in the morning. Instead of panicking, use the app whether you’re at work for a mile or at a distance of 1000 km. It’s fantastic, so be sure to grab one while it’s on sale.

NEW! FREE IN GARAGE DELIVERY WITH KEY BY AMAZON Prime members in selected areas can sign up with the myQ Smart Garage Hub to have Amazon packages delivered safely to their garage. Easily link your myQ account in the Key app

SMART GARAGE CONTROL Open and close your garage door from any location with your smartphone via the myQ app

SMART MESSAGES Receive notifications when your garage door opens or closes in real time by setting up custom notifications, great for busy families entering and leaving the house through the garage

UNIVERSAL – Easy to add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

REQUIREMENTS needed to start – a router with 2.4 gigahertz WiFi frequency, router with 802.11 B / G / N, a router within 50 feet. of the MyQ Smart Garage Hub (more details in PDF user manual)

SIMPLE SETUP Wireless installation with simple step-by-step instructions in the myQ App means that you can enjoy smart garage operation within minutes

GUEST ACCESS Safely invite three people to operate your garage with the myQ Guest function (Note: not intended for guests under the age of 13)

SMART COOPERATION Linking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free for a limited time. No credit card required

KEY FUNCTIONS Opening, closing and receiving status messages from garage doors are INCLUDED with myQ App at no extra cost

