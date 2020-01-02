advertisement

Nobody ever sat down and planned our living system. It is the result of a century of incremental changes. Some of these are due to political decisions, others to the development of custom and practice.

Evolutionary changes can work well. But sometimes we see such profound changes in our environment that we need a deeper and more thoughtful response to overcome a systemic crisis.

This is one of those times. The government’s housing policy to rebuild Ireland was the start of such a response, but given the scale and depth of the necessary revisions to our thinking, legislation and practice, this can only be seen as a start.

Our system now has several contradictions:

We sell social housing to tenants, we do not replace them and then we are surprised at the scarcity of social housing.

We calculate rents for community houses that are far below the cost of administration and maintenance, and are then surprised at how many houses have become unusable.

We impose high taxes and other burdens on new homes, and then complain about the lack of affordability of new homes.

We drive small private landlords with high rental taxes out of the market and then assume that this market will provide a large number of social housing for the housing allowance payment system to compensate for the failure to provide additional social housing.

And after we drove these landlords out of the market, we are surprised that rents are increasing due to the shortage of rental apartments.

We now need to unravel all of these contradictions and develop a housing system that is suitable for everyone. Other countries have made it. We have to do it too.

The Irish housing system was not always inoperable. It probably worked most effectively in the late 1950s and early 1960s. At that time there was a clear government housing policy. It promoted occupancy and made it affordable through grants and subsidies, including tax breaks for depositors in building societies. There were also enough new public housing to meet the real needs of those who couldn’t afford to house themselves.

But this policy was expensive for the state – in terms of tax relief on mortgage rates, interest relief, new construction of councils, and grants for new houses. It also absorbed most of the available government capital that could have been used to finance new health, transport and education infrastructures – as was the case in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe.

This approach to housing policy had changed in the 1990s when available state capital was redirected to non-housing investments – new schools, hospitals, and streets. Housing construction then lost political priority than other social investments. The decision to reduce investment in residential real estate meant that the country was exposed to a severe real estate crisis after the outbreak of the economic crisis.

We tried to make our decisions about adhesive plasters – the direct cause of our housing problems today

No new social housing policy was introduced during the boom. At this point, a real debate should have taken place to develop a new, coherent housing policy.

Instead, we tried to struggle with ad hoc plasters – and this is the direct cause of today’s housing problems, where more than 10,000 people are homeless and many more are in need of housing.

We could have chosen a clear and affordable housing policy that is similar to that of many other European countries such as the Netherlands, Austria and Scandinavia.

We dont have. Our system is now a malfunctioning system for both the market and social housing. There is no financed land and infrastructure management system for market apartments in order to guarantee the supply of ready-to-use residential property throughout the entire economic cycle at the locations of need. The failure to have shovel-ready plots in volume at the start of a recovery cycle is a major reason for high property prices and shortages. The apartment supply cannot be switched on like a tap.

The stop-go approach that has affected Irish housing construction means that planning is guided by developers rather than the needy. On the money side, mortgage financing is entirely up to market forces and is again a stop-go. The price of new buildings is determined by the development costs, whereby the costs of new buildings are priceless due to taxation, infrastructure, the lack of construction capacity and the regulatory requirements, which severely affect profitability.

The tenants are charged for social housing that is not sufficient to manage or maintain this stock. The average rent for social housing in Ireland is around € 200 per month. in comparable countries it would be between 600 and 800 euros. What is unique is that Ireland generally charges lower market rents even to tenants who are able to pay a sustainable rent.

Most of our social housing estates are poorly managed. Housing management is a qualified activity. This ability is mainly lacking in the public sector, which is responsible for the administration of social housing. Elsewhere, social housing management is usually a specialized, non-profit company run by professional managers.

To make matters worse, the number of private landlords has fallen by 20 percent in seven years, at a time when the need for rental apartments has increased dramatically. This decline in supply is at least partly related to a tax regime for landlords, which is far less generous than for other forms of property income or indeed for other forms of self-employment. This, in turn, exacerbates the scarcity and has led to less affordable rents.

The visionary decision is to bring all stakeholders around a table as long as it takes a viable, executable policy to be created

The disturbance could be ended. But it would take a lot of political change. Politicians and experts should get together and agree on a long-term vision for housing in Ireland. It would require decisions that are less prone to moody decisions in order to gain a short-term political advantage. Functioning housing systems require political discipline because they require difficult decisions regarding personal taxes, investments in infrastructure and urban planning decisions in connection with actual transport and settlement policies.

Is Ireland ready for such an approach to modern housing policy? Or do we just have to get confused and watch how our malfunctioning housing system becomes even more malfunctioning? That is the choice.

The visionary decision is to bring all stakeholders around a table as long as it takes a viable, executable policy to be created. The way to do this would be to set up a housing commission that takes all political, administrative and academic positions to separate the good from the bad and find a way forward that delivers sustainable, long-term results.

This panel will investigate, consult users and providers, examine our legacy issues, and consider alternative housing systems in other countries to create a first-class housing system for several future generations.

Dr. Bill Nowlan is the founder of Hibernia Reit and Urbeo Residential

