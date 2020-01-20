advertisement

When I think of the 120 tablets that the doctor just gave me, it was no wonder that after a particularly difficult time with my mental health, I tried to overdose.

The only question the doctor asked before giving me the antidepressants was whether I would get an overdose, to which I answered no. The doctor then gave me – someone who had had mental health problems since the age of 17 – the means by which I could cause serious harm.

advertisement

The big question is how and why it was so easy to get so many tablets.

I had just moved to a new town a few months before the incident, which meant I had to register for a new doctor’s office. For the first time in my repeated prescription experience, this practice did not repeat antidepressants, which meant I had to make an appointment every month to get them.

Anyone who has been ill and has had to see a doctor knows how difficult it is to get an appointment. So the idea of ​​trying to do this every month further stressed and worried me.

Given these guidelines and such a delicate issue, you hope to see the same doctor every time you visit. However, this was never the case and I would see a different doctor each time. This made it impossible to build a relationship with anyone, so I felt that I was unable to properly understand and treat the underlying causes of my poor mental health and instead use medication every time.

Finally, I was able to receive tablets at one time for three months, which meant I didn’t have to make an appointment all the time. At that point, however, I received approximately 120 tablets at a time. After I was asked half-heartedly whether I would be overdosed, I got the large amount of tablets without further questions and probably without further shit.

A few weeks later, I went through this special rough spot and tried to overdose with the tablets that were given to me. Fortunately, after a short trip to A&E and a blood test, my attempt hadn’t done too much damage. One thought that came to my mind when I took the tablets was the family doctor who gave them to me.

Part of me felt that it was a bit of a “fuck you” for the doctor who didn’t give me the time of day, hoping that if they got wind of it they wouldn’t make the same mistake again get what I had done. The rest of my thoughts were obviously not particularly rational – I often define depressive episodes as drunk and out of control, then looking back the next day is like a hangover.

According to the NHS, prescriptions for antidepressants have almost doubled in a decade: 36 million were prescribed in 2008, and 71 million in 2018. For me, this shows that the medical industry does not have the time to invest in their mentally ill patients, but instead sends them on the way with tablets, as this is both time and cost efficient.

Last year, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced that thousands of patients have been waiting for more than six months to access psychological “talk therapies”, such as cognitive behavior therapy (CBT), to deal with negative thoughts and feelings.

While I have managed to leave the other side of my “rough spot” and see the causes, others are not always so happy and I cannot help feeling like I have been passed from doctor to doctor – even if it does You may have done your best to make the problem worse, and people with mental health problems feel like they are falling through the cracks in the system.

Catherine from Leeds shared her experiences and told UNILAD:

When I was in a mental crisis for several months, I had a family doctor who only gave me medication every week, and I had no support beyond that. When I asked every week how I would get through every week, my question was never really answered.

I see the same GP now, which helps me because we get on really well. I have built trust in him and my notes are so long if someone else saw me that he didn’t have time to read them and understand my situation as well.

Nikki from Croydon had a similar experience and told us:

I have extensive experience trying to get help from my family doctor for my mental health, some good and some bad. For example, I had times when I was in crisis and a general practitioner saw me during the break when I showed up. He fought to see a specialist and in the end I got the support I needed (I was cut).

The last time I saw the family doctor, he wrote me that I was fine without asking and then rushed out the door.

Both Nikki and Catherine are of the opinion that people with mental health problems need more support – be it between two appointments or if they are assigned longer periods of time for the family doctor so that they do not feel rushed. Both now see the same family doctor at every appointment and are of the opinion that this has contributed massively to their mental health.

Patients are not the only ones who are informed about the lack of doctors’ time.

Psychologist Charlotte Armitage told UNILAD:

Doctors have insufficient understanding of mental health and cannot sit properly and think about the problems a patient is faced with after only ten minutes of being overworked. In addition, patients with mental health problems can be challenging and very emotional, and neither can be, but doctors are not trained to deal with or understand this behavior.

The problem is that the waiting lists are long, even if it is determined that a patient needs further intervention. Therefore, the doctor may be on hold for the patient until they have access to the most appropriate service.

The general practitioner Dr. Samar Mahmood agrees that colleagues take longer for many patients, including mental health problems.

Generally, GPs don’t have enough time to help patients – 10 minutes to listen / speak, diagnose, and treat a patient is nothing. Due to the scarce supply of doctors and the high demand for appointments, 10 minutes is unfortunately the best balance between meeting the appointment requirements and providing enough time per consultation. Research has shown that 16 minutes is the ideal time.

In terms of mental health, however, it takes longer – especially for a patient who shows his symptoms for the first time (follow-up appointments can of course be carried out a little faster).

Ideally, patients with mental health should be given longer consultation hours to ensure a more satisfactory conversation between patient and doctor. If mental health problems are not common, most family practices try to take this into account every time.

Given that mental illness is widespread, a longer period of time for each patient with mental health problems would affect the number of appointments available for others and ultimately result in many patients with other conditions not being seen at all.

Dr. Mahmood was not only concerned about the length of the appointment, but also agreed with the idea that especially mentally ill patients should see the same doctor every time, which is unfortunately not always the case.

It would certainly be helpful if the patients went to the same doctor every time. We call this “continuity of care”. This makes it easier for patients and general practitioners to carry out this process and helps to build a doctor-patient relationship that is invaluable for mental illnesses.

If possible, operations try to offer this. However, for many reasons it does not always happen, and this is ultimately due to the fact that clinicians are in short supply.

Until the current NHS personnel crisis resolves or at least improves significantly (which, in my opinion, could take several years at best), general practitioners struggle in a crisis-ridden health system and patients (especially those with mental illnesses) are not optimally cared for.

It all seems to be a vicious circle: doctors don’t have time to talk to their patients in depth. So point them to things like CBT that have an incredibly long waiting list. Most people who have gone to their GP for mental health reasons need help there. Therefore, the best short-term solution that a doctor can find is prescribing medication, just as a prescription is rarely the long-term solution.

The problem is by no means the fault of a single family doctor – unless, in my experience, they devote half-hearted time and attention to a patient.

And of course it is impossible to pinpoint the exact causes – from a declining number of general practitioners or a lack of available specialists for mental illnesses to the increase in patients with poor mental health to the failure of a general practitioner’s schedule in the spirit of one Patients – With the recent surge in mental health problems, it is likely that the medical sector is slow to respond. This is also not the fault of the family doctor, but apparently a systemic problem in the medical field.

Britain is experiencing an unprecedented mental health crisis and it just seems to be getting worse. A few small measures that were taken – such as seeing the same family doctor every appointment and making it easier to book those appointments – would help those who are in poor mental health.

If you feel stressful thoughts and feelings, the Campaign against the Poor Life (CALM) supports you. They are open 365 days a year from 5 p.m. to midnight. Their country number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a web chat service if you don’t like to make calls.

If you are also affected by one of these problems and would like to speak to someone in confidence, please do not suffer alone. Call Samaritans free on 24 hour anonymous phone number 116 123

advertisement