I wish I was recording myself the first time I tested the Soundcore Flare wireless speaker from Anker, just so I could see my own expression when I heard how impressive this model is for such a compact portable speaker. I’m sure my jaw kept open for at least a second or two. It’s amazing how great the sound quality is in this small 360-degree speaker and the battery life is also impressive. Do you want to see for yourself? The Soundcore Flare is normally $ 60, but a discount coupon that you can cut on the spot lowers the price to just $ 39.99.

Here is the most important information from the product page:

All-round sound Dual drivers arranged back-to-back in combination with passive bass radiators provide an intense 360 ​​° sound Ensure that everyone in the room gets a stage experience while the music pulses the lights and the party rocks

BREATHTAKING BASS With BassUp technology, a custom digital signal processor first analyzes the bass frequencies of your music in real time. This audio signal is then converted into amplified sound via the latest neodymium drivers

Sound and light in harmony watch a halo of LED’s phase Pulse and shine with the rhythm of your music for a fully immersive audio-visual experience of a portable speaker 5 adjustable modes that adjust the mood to your mood

Double the power Connect 2 flare speakers via a single Bluetooth device Go stereo for a comprehensive listening experience where you are completely central or in the boost mode and double the power for an intense light and sound strike

Pool party resistant, no matter where the music is to be flattened is suitable and ready Super-safe IP67 waterproof protection is effortlessly resistant to dust spilling rain and even complete immersion in water

