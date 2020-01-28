advertisement

My child attended public schools in Santa Ana and I am committed to strengthening our district schools. At the same time, I know that district schools are not the best option for every student, and expanding – and not limiting – the number of school opportunities and grants in our city ensures that every child has access to quality education.

One of the reasons I know is an Orange County mother named Gisela. In Gisela’s own words, it took “so many years of struggle and grief to find a happy zone” in which her two sons could learn. In the end, it was the choice of education that enabled her family to find this happy zone.

While Gisela’s sons Samson and Solomon initially attended a public charter school, they switched to district schools in search of a better fit. Unfortunately, neither of the two sons thrived in traditional public primary schools. Solomon, who needed additional help, did not receive it in the special class in which he was instructed. In the meantime, his younger brother Samson took the honorary course, but was bored.

To make matters worse, both boys experienced bullying. While they could speak, write and read Spanish, their dark-skinned colleagues gave them names because of their light skin. As a parent, I can imagine Gisela sending her sons to schools every day where one fell behind and the other stayed on break to avoid bullying.

It was only when Solomon started high school at another district school and Gisela founded a charter school for science academies for Samson that education became a life-giving experience and not a painful one.

“Samson developed well in the charter school and loved the atmosphere,” said Gisela. “I know that charter schools sometimes don’t have traditional electives like district schools, but my son Samson didn’t care. He loved robotics and math and was happy in his area. He thrived at the charter school and Solomon did at District High School thrives, and that’s what matters. “

Gisela’s story shows the transformative impact that educational choices have on children’s happiness. By providing parents with a variety of classroom-free or affordable schooling options, no parent needs to send their child to a school where they can be bullied or unable to learn.

In California, families can choose between public district schools, public charter schools, homeschooling schools, full-time online learning, public magnet schools, and private schools. Gisela and many other parents would not exchange these educational opportunities for anything in our city. Because what could be more important for parents than the happiness and well-being of their child?

Unfortunately, some of our heads of state have recently narrowed down options, such as charter schools that cater to more than 600,000 students in California, and which have seen significant gains in performance for Spanish and black students.

“The biggest myth about choosing a school is that it harms the district schools in our city,” Gisela told me. “It is terrible that we are afraid to think that we are doing something bad because we want high quality education for our children.”

This National School Choice Week (January 26th to February 1st) is a time for parents, teachers and lawmakers to talk about education and for families to share their stories about finding a school where their child can learn and can thrive. Whichever educational option you choose, I encourage you to attend one of the 50,000 events and activities that take place this week and learn how other types of education have changed lives.

After all, the benefits of choosing a school for students also have a snowball effect (a good snowball effect!) For our entire society. If a child thrives in school, it is more likely to become productive citizens and improve the community from which it comes.

Our business community here, the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce, is doing an excellent job recognizing the impact of education on the community and inviting various schools to participate in scholarship programs. You invest in the wellbeing of every child because when our children are successful, our communities are successful.

Our parents, our children, and our communities deserve to commit again to all school options that help students succeed and not to build bureaucracy.

Cecilia Iglesias is Director of Education and Community Relations at the California Policy Center and a member of the Santa Ana Council.

