Our understanding of dinosaurs is undergoing a revolution. Thanks to new research, the animals that were until recently represented with an elegant coat of scales now sport feathers, feathers, thorns and stuffed animals.

But not everyone is interested in this particular vision of dinosaurs. The upcoming Jurassic World 3, for example, will likely continue to release the recognizable scaly Velociraptors of the 90s. Meanwhile, traditional bookstores such as Waterstones are selling Too Big to Walk, an anti-establishment approach to dinosaurs by independent researcher Brian J Ford. Ford, now in its second edition, shows little interest in feathers and argues rather that the dinosaurs were primarily aquatic animals.

Dinosaurs are therefore malleable beasts. Unexpected fossil discoveries have repeatedly changed the consensus of scholars. In fact, dinosaurs are so malleable that the constant reshaping of these popular animals has also been driven by cultural and political trends.

We haven’t even known dinosaurs for a long time. One of the first British paleontologists, Richard Owen, coined the term “dinosaur” in 1842. The Victorians knew relatively well the reptile fossils thanks to the previous discoveries of Mary Anning. But Owen’s currency has brought together a group of the most mysterious discoveries under one roof.

Fossil evidence at the time was relatively thin, which led to his conception of dinosaurs as a series of large quadruped lizards with straight limbs and mammals. Owen was famous for basing his large deductive claims on little more than a single bone, giving him a reputation for almost supernatural academic abilities.

When you tried to climb to the top of British science, it helped get the media by your side. Owen’s friendship with Charles Dickens and William Makepeace Thackeray led the two novelists to make pretty names. Dickens’ dark house begins by imagining a Megalosaurus, one of Owen’s original dinosaurs. The two novelists even compared their own writing process to Owen’s paleontological techniques.

Scientific competition

In the scientific community, research on Owen’s dinosaurs was first besieged by his bitter rival, Gideon Mantell, a surgeon and the Iguanodon describer. After Mantell’s death, when Owen’s reputation and power were at their peak, the young scientific reformer Thomas Henry Huxley took over.

Huxley threatened not only to undermine Owen’s illustrious dinosaurs but also his ambitious plan to create what has become the Natural History Museum in London (which Huxley has opposed on every occasion). Both Mantell and Huxley doubted Owen’s conception of dinosaurs as exclusively elephantine lizards, suspecting that many dinosaurs possessed bipedal or even avian characteristics.

Some of these suspicions have been verified after the discovery of dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes in the United States. During the 1870s and 1880s, a new pair of paleontological rivals, OC Marsh and ED Cope, ran to acquire and describe as many of these skeletons as possible. In doing so, they fought to become the first paleontologist in the United States.

Naming dinosaurs was a powerful way to claim ownership of fossil materials, especially when the two men were investigating the same animals. If Cope had taken over, we could now all recognize Hypsirhophus and Agathaumas instead of Marsh’s Stegosaurus and Triceratops. Like Owen, Cope and Marsh knew the power of the press, and their specialized disputes spilled over into a series of mutual accusations of incompetence in the New York Herald.

It was not easy to translate for a wider audience the fact that the dinosaurs had so many shapes and sizes. Back in Britain, the discoveries of American dinosaurs were first popularized by a science journalist by the name of Henry Hutchinson in a series of well-illustrated books, starting with Extinct Monsters in 1892, the year of death. Owen.

Hutchinson’s books angered an unexpected adversary. Several years earlier, the British paleontologist Harry Seeley had published a theory that dinosaurs could be carefully divided into two classes: Ornithischia (bird-crested) and Saurischia (lizard-crested). He argued that these two groups were only very far apart, raising doubts about the unity of Owen’s Dinosauria. Marsh, on the other hand, viewed dinosaurs as a natural group and classified them according to the shape of their feet.

In the journal Nature, Seeley criticizes Hutchinson for ignoring his research and ventriloquizing the views of Marsh. Since competing technical interpretations of dinosaurs were available, Seeley feared that Hutchinson’s attractive books would distort the public perception of dinosaurs in favor of Marsh. The general public, he said, would not be able to judge the evidence for themselves.

Dinosaurs and dollars

Ultimately, the defining modern image of the dinosaur had to be shaped by a much more powerful force. At the dawn of the 20th century, the largest fossil hunting expeditions and museum exhibitions were funded by American industrialists and financiers. Finally, the public could flock to see the reassembled skeletons of the Jurassic titans. Ultra-wealthy men like Andrew Carnegie financed these displays of cutting-edge dinosaurs, carefully projecting an image of the cultivated benevolence of American capitalism.

Of course, it was not universal benevolence. At the American Museum of Natural History, masterful exhibits illustrating the brutal age of the dinosaurs have properly settled in adjacent human fossil galleries reflecting views that we recognize today as white pseudoscientists and supremacists. When read together, these exhibits paint a narrative of evolutionary progress that sees less vigorous species and races constantly falling by the wayside. This story flattered white patrons, such as the museum’s wealthy donors, by placing them at the peak of modernity.

Meanwhile, in successful scientific novels by authors like JJ Astor and Edgar Rice Burroughs, fiercely “Anglo-Saxon” protagonists have slaughtered countless dinosaurs in a symbolic statement of prominence.

Dinosaurs are still tools in cultural wars. In 2019, an amazing new exhibit opened at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. The new exhibit redefines the museum’s dinosaurs for a modern narrative: a complete warning about climate change. At the same time, the very name of the exhibition announces its creation thanks to funding from a powerful climate skeptic, the late David Koch.

The Smithsonian skillfully used Koch’s money against his own climate program, but the “David H. Koch Hall of Fossils” is still the kind of grand spectacle he has invested in. Richard Owen would not have been surprised to learn that rebuilding dinosaur bones is always an act that is tangled in politics.

Richard Fallon, Honorary Research Associate in Science and Technology, UCL

