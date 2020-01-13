advertisement

Presented by:

We have finally finished the Christmas madness, and to be honest, we are destroyed! All we want to do is put on our favorite sleepsuit (scream at Aunt Mary for the Christmas press!), Drink lots of tea and snuggle up in front of the TV for the foreseeable future.

However, we do know that your poor post-Christmas brains have taken a hit and may not be able to make the most important decision of what to watch. Let’s face it, there are far too many choices for delicate flowers for us – but don’t be afraid! We have put together our best TV choices to stay in January, all of which are available on Vodafone TV.

advertisement

“Dance with the stars” – RTÉ – Sunday, 6.30 p.m.

As we have established that our festive dance days are indeed over with December, why not let some Irish celebrities put on their dance shoes for your entertainment? This year’s lineup features a few gems that we are very happy to see: Mary Kennedy, Aidan Fogarty, Brian Dowling, Michael Carruth, Yewande Biala, Fr. Ray Kelly, Grainne Gallanagh, Sinead O’Carroll, Lottie Ryan, Ryan Andrews and Glenda Gilson. The show started last week and we’re already hooked!

“BIG!” By Richard Hammond – Discovery – January 15, 9 p.m.

Kick-off of the year with the all-new show by Richard Hammond, everyone’s favorite (tell me someone who doesn’t like it!) ‘BIG!’ The all-new Discovery show allows Richard to go behind the scenes of some of the most massive structures and machines in the world to better understand the science of the “big”.

Aladdin – Sky Cinema Premiere – January 17, 8 p.m.

Nothing beats a good family film for a warm evening in January. Watch the first TV of Aladdin’s Disney live remake. With mixed reviews in theaters, now is your chance to make up your own mind about the film.

Sky Sports Premier League – Liverpool vs Manchester United – January 19, 4:30 p.m.

For all sports fans, you will not want to miss the Liverpool match against Manchester United. Two of the biggest clubs in England, which you could say are one of the bitterest rivalries in the world of football, will present themselves on the field for what will certainly not be a “friendly affair”. Liverpool are currently leading the league, while Manchester United are having one of their worst seasons in history, so expect a tense atmosphere as the two teams meet.

‘Roast Battle’ – Comedy Central – January 20 10 p.m.

“ Roast Battle ” is back for a fourth series, which sees some of Britain’s funniest comics battling each other with a wave of hilarious scraps. Hosted by Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan, it’s a must for a laugh.

‘First Dates Ireland’ – RTÉ 2 – Thursdays, 9.30 p.m.

Our favorite dating show came back to our screens last week! The fifth season of ‘First Dates Ireland’ is finally back with our favorites Mateo, Alice and Ethan. If the previous seasons go by, expect a lot of laughs, clumsiness and changes!

You can watch all of our top picks on Vodafone TV. Get Vodafone TV & broadband for € 25 per month for the first six months when you go online.

.

advertisement