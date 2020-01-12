advertisement

Sophomore center Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Minnesota host landed 19th-ranked Michigan at Williams Arena on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Marcus Carr provided 21 points and 12 assists for the Golden Gophers (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten), who lost all three of their meetings with the Wolverines last season. Alihan Demir added 13 points and five rebounds for Minnesota, which ended the game on an 11-2 goal.

Zavier Simpson led the Wolverines (11-5, 2-3) with 19 points, six rebounds and nine assists, but his team was left without a win in road conference games.

Freshman Franz Wagner contributed 17 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jon Teske and Eli Brooks took nine points.

The Wolverines led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but Minnesota used an 11-1 lead to cut Michigan’s lead to 31-30 by half. Oturu beat his way to 20 points before the break as his teammates shot 4-for-16 from the field.

At the beginning of the half, the Wolverines relied on their surround shot, while Wagner and David DeJulius dropped two 3-pointers.

There were 11 changes to the lead in the first four minutes of the second half with no side leading by more than one point until Carr dropped a 3-pointer. He then set Oturu up for a dunk, giving the Gophers a 45-41 advantage.

Oturu briefly left the game with a shoulder injury. Minnesota increased its lead to five as he returned, but Simpson tied it at 54-all with a 3-pointer and a lineup.

Brooks gave Michigan a 65-64 lead with his first 3-pointer of the game after six losses. Oturu answered with a basket inside with three minutes left.

Minnesota then took advantage of Michigan’s two laps. Demir made a dive and Carr hit two free throws with 1:50 left to make it 70-65.

After a Teske loss, Payton Willis hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock ready to expire to extend the lead to eight points as part of an 11-0 run before Simpson made a position in the final seconds.

