advertisement

Former West Indies and South Africa coach Ottis Gibson will bring his expertise to Bangladesh after taking on the most recent role in a world travel career.

50-year-old Gibson, who has completed two tests and 15 ODIs for the West Indies, will repeat the role of the international bowling coach that he played twice with the England team.

He signed a two-year contract, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Tuesday. Gibson replaced Charl Langeveldt after he left South Africa’s coaching staff in December.

advertisement

Gibson was South Africa’s head coach from August 2017 to August 2019 when he lost his job after a poor Proteas performance at the World Cricket Championship.

BCB boss Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said of Gibson: “He has a lot of experience and has trained or played all over the world.

“He also had the opportunity to watch cricket in Bangladesh up close. I’m sure it will be a very valuable asset to the team’s coaching group in Bangladesh.”

Gibson’s knowledge of cricket in Bangladesh was strengthened by his recent tenure as head coach of Cumilla Warriors in the Bangladesh Premier League.

He immediately starts working for the national team, which will head to Lahore on Wednesday before three games against Pakistan in the Twenty20 series.

advertisement