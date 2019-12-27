advertisement

A man from Gatineau, Quebec, has been convicted of serious crimes, including animal cruelty, possession of child pornography and arson.

Dave Larose-Guertin, who is also a self-described devil worshiper, pleaded guilty to the charges last spring.

Guertin, who can be seen in his Facebook profile picture with a little white rat on his shoulder, has been sentenced to two years in prison on five charges. These charges include animal cruelty, arson and child pornography.

Guertin’s jail time of just over a year and four months means his sentence will not last more than half a year.

Guertin’s lawyer made the case in court that Guertin, 21, had made a 180-degree turn in his life and was now a better man. The lawyer argued that Guertin had been reformed, and now no longer made a hobby of gaining the trust of rodents and torturing them to death.

Guertin’s criminal past is one that is particularly difficult to overcome. In 2018, he was caught staring at an abandoned barn, for motives not yet fully understood. Police used canine units to track Guert to another farm building, where they spotted him placing a reversed pentagram symbol drawn on his blood.

When police rescued rats from Guertin’s property, they went through pet store records, where they discovered Guertin was buying some small rodents and torturing them, reported by the Ottawa Citizens.

Guertin’s neighbor also rescued a cat, which was left to die on his property. The cat has since made a full recovery under the care of the SPCA.

The Crown argued that the two-year term would place Guert in federal custody, which would better assist Guert in obtaining psychological assistance.

A 16-year-old was charged along with Larose-Guertin in 2018, but police did not release his name. Both of those charged in the horrific acts were from the Gatineau Buckingham sector of the city.

