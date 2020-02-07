advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Carlos Larmond, one of the twins imprisoned for trying to leave Canada in 2016 to fight with Islamic State, has recently been released from prison and is living in Calgary in a halfway house.

The Ottawa Citizen reports that the 29-year-old had been moved to the Special Treatment Unit in Quebec after being seen as a safety threat. SHU is Canada’s top security prison and has held criminals like Luke Magnotta, Clifford Olson, Karla Komolka and Maurice “Mom” Boucher.

advertisement

Larmond and his twin brother were involved in a terror group in Ottawa that included men fighting overseas for the Islamic State. Many arrests were made including members of the group.

Larmond was transferred to a prison with maximum security in 2017 after his prisoner status was changed. Its classification was changed again in 2019 to medium security offenders which poses a high risk to public safety.

In a summary of the case, a member of the parole board wrote: “You have shown no significant indication of change since incarceration, in attempting to radicalize others and threatening the authority figures.”

“If you had followed these plans, you would have been directly or indirectly involved in the killing and wounding of many.”

“While your violent history is limited, you showed a significant commitment to your cause and continued to engage in those convictions while incarcerated.”

Larmond’s potential danger to national security and others was described as “extraordinary” by the board member on probation.

After being given five years in 2016, Larmond has been released under a parole law. He intends to serve the remainder of his sentence among the community.

The parole board did not grant Larmond’s release but he has the ability to force certain conditions.

The board required him to live in a halfway house and adhere to restrictions such as a curfew and police checks if his phone was examined.

His release is scheduled for 2021 if none of his conditions are violated.

Larmond was first arrested in Montreal in January 2015 while boarding a plane with the intent to fly overseas and join an Islamic State camp.

His brother, Ashton, was the main influence of his quick transition to Islamic extremism.

Ashton was sentenced to 17 years after being arrested in Ottawa around the same time. The RCMP used an interception, which revealed the thoughts and plans of Ashton who was the leader of the group.

While in a Tim Hortons, Ashton saw a soldier and said he wanted to cut the man’s throat. Speaking about a terrorist attack that took place at a cafe in Sydney, Australia, Ashton said he thought the attack should have been carried out.

He said: “You take one of them off your head, then you are in control.”

Prior to his conviction, Larmond was attacked after reportedly threatening a man at Innes Road Prison as the man would not convert to Islam. The Ottawa citizen reported that Larmond told fellow inmates that ISIL would kill their families if they did not convert.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqItriM5P6Y [/ embed]

Court documents show the twins were drug dealers in Ottawa prior to their arrests.

advertisement