When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on his second official trip to China in the sunny days of Ottawa’s pursuit of warmer relationships and a possible free trade agreement with Beijing in late 2017, human rights groups said Canada had failed to call China for its human rights record. In the end, Ottawa’s insistence was to make the agreement a “progressive trade agreement” that derailed the preliminary talks.

Trudeau’s trip to Africa this week, just over two years later, has also been criticized for lacking substantial human rights talks. This time, the agreement that Ottawa is pursuing is a seat on the United States Security Council, with support for African countries being crucial as they make up more than a quarter of the votes in the United Nations.

According to Shuvaloy Majumdar, a former advisor to the Canadian foreign ministers, it is a paradox to simultaneously pursue a principled foreign policy while applying for the United States Security Council.

“If you want to sit on the UN Security Council, you have to face dictators and despots around the world and tone down your positions on the most important and important moral voices,” said Majumdar, now a senior member of the Munk Macdonald Laurier Institute, said The Epoch Times.

Canada lost its offer to become a non-permanent member of the Council in 2010. The Council consists of five permanent members, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and China, and ten non-permanent members who have been elected for two years by all member states in the General Assembly. In the upcoming two-seat election in June, Canada will face Norway and Ireland, both of which spend Canada as a percentage of their GDP on foreign aid.

Those vying for a seat in Ottawa believe this would give Canada the opportunity to interact with higher-level decision-makers on global security issues, said John Soroski, associate professor of political science at MacEwan University.

“Enthusiasts say Canada would have less opportunity to contribute if it had only its contribution to the General Assembly [U.N.],” Soroski told The Epoch Times.

During his trip to Africa, Trudeau said the council was a place where “the world’s biggest problems are being discussed” and that it is important for Canada to have a voice at the table.

According to Adam Chapnick, professor of defense studies at the Royal Military College of Canada, membership of the council offers unique advantages. But he adds that it may not be the right time to find a seat.

“The service on the [U.N. Security Council] provides an exclusive opportunity to shape international standards and, in some cases, to advance certain political goals,” Chapnick wrote in a paper for the Canadian Global Affairs Institute. “Still, the Trudeau government chose the wrong time. Controversial elections, in which NATO allies and EU trading partners have to do business with rogue regimes to secure their support, are not in the interests of a [western] country. “

Others are not so sure that there will ever be a right time to join the Council, arguing that the United Nations, as it stands, is not making any significant contributions on the world stage. This could be all the more if one takes into account not only the economic cost of Ottawa’s “marketing campaign” to get to the Council, but also the political cost of making concessions to those whose votes Canada is counting on, at the cost of the increase the anger of other allies.

“In general, I think the United Nations is not making a significant contribution to the actual results,” said Soroski. “I think it advances the doctrines and provides resolutions without changing the local circumstances.”

Majumdar said that for the United Nations to be effective, it needs an “update” of its composition, including within the Security Council.

“We have seen global bureaucracy within the United Nations try to establish the concept of a world with a government, but that’s not the idea,” he says.

Multilateral alliances are valuable to address global issues, but they must be done in a manner that is consistent with Canadian values ​​and interests, including promoting security and prosperity.

“We have some amazing, remarkable relations with the United States,” said Majumdar. “The question is how can we use that as a basis to build new and bigger relationships with other countries around the world where democracies and those who share our values ​​and belief can work together.”

[TagsToTranslate] Justin Trudeau