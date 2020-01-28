advertisement

TORONTO – The Canadian government is now advising citizens against traveling to a Chinese province that is at the center of a global outbreak of a new form of corona virus, and is warning them earlier of the region.

On Monday afternoon, the government updated its recommendations to travelers that Canadians shouldn’t travel to Hubei Province at all.

“Avoid all travel to Hubei Province, including the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang, and Ezhou, as severe travel restrictions apply to limit the spread of a novel coronavirus,” the website said.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne had previously only advised the Canadians not to travel to the region.

The Chinese government cut transportation links to and from Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, on January 22, and has since extended these controls to several nearby cities. Anyone arriving from Wuhan must register and quarantine for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

The Canadian travel alert followed further assurances from the country’s leading health authorities on Monday that the risk of the disease remains minimal despite the discovery of a second suspected case in Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam said the two diagnoses were a married couple from Toronto who returned from Wuhan on January 22. A man in his fifties was confirmed as Canada’s first official coronavirus patient earlier in the day, while the first of two rounds of testing indicated this. His wife also contracted the disease.

Tam said the likely diagnosis of a second case had not changed her view that the risk of contracting the virus remains low in Canada and found that the two cases followed a calming pattern.

“The virus is transmitted among family members who have been in close and prolonged contact with sick people,” Tam said in a conference call. “Canadians shouldn’t fear that they could catch the virus from an infected person through any accidental contact, such as through the airport or other public place.”

Some groups already avoided traveling to China, and the University of Regina announced on Monday that due to the spread of the corona virus, it had canceled all trips to China that it had organized for the next three months.

Health officials in Ontario said that both the man and woman diagnosed with coronavirus were wearing protective masks on their return trip to Canada. A step that the medical community considers helpful to prevent the spread of the disease.

Tam said the man had shown signs of a mild cough on the flight and that he and his wife had revealed their recent travel story when they landed at Pearson International Airport.

Both federal and provincial officials said the man sought treatment to worsen the symptoms the day after he returned to the hospital. The paramedics had arrived on site with protective equipment.

Its status as the country’s first potential coronavirus case was announced over the weekend, but confirmed by Ontario’s senior public health officials on Monday.

Dr. Provincial Deputy Medical Director Barbara Yaffe said the confirmation came from tests at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. The man was initially tested positive in a provincial facility, as was his wife days later.

According to Tam, the woman’s case is currently awaiting confirmation at the national level. The laboratory is currently testing 25 samples from several provinces. The man stays in Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital and is treated while his wife is in “self-isolation” at home.

Yaffe said that several other potential provincial-level patients have been tested in the past few days, with coronavirus being eliminated in at least 15 cases. The results for another 19 are still pending, she added.

“The good news is that there is ongoing, active surveillance,” she said. “People identify themselves and we continue to make sure the system works.”

Dr. Ontario’s chief medical officer, David Williams, said the patients currently under investigation live across the province, although many are concentrated in Toronto.

Mayor John Tory called for all public health information related to the coronavirus to be translated into languages ​​other than English or French to ensure that the city’s diverse population is kept up to date.

Tory urged residents to continue doing business as usual, as public health officials continue to emphasize the risk of coronavirus infection.

“Be careful, be vigilant, but you don’t have to change your life at the moment,” he said.

Federal officials said on Sunday they would reach passengers traveling on the same China Southern Airlines flight with the couple and sitting within two meters of them.

Williams said those who are currently not showing flu-like symptoms related to the coronavirus are unlikely to be contagious.

“When someone has no symptoms, they usually don’t go into oblivion,” he said. Researchers are constantly examining the virus and getting to know its properties.

The new form of coronavirus, which is closely related to respiratory diseases such as SARS and MERS, originally came from China and has spread rapidly in recent weeks.

Officials in this country have reported that the disease killed at least 106 people and infected more than 2,750 others. Several countries in Asia, Europe and North America have also confirmed cases of illness. It remains to be seen whether the virus is as dangerous as the flu, which kills thousands every year in Canada alone.

Yaffe said that all cases outside of China previously had a travel history to the country, adding that Ontario emergency dispatchers have now been instructed to inquire about the issue while checking calls from people who show signs of respiratory disease showed.

Tam said a committee involving federal, provincial and territorial government officials will be created to help share information.

By Michelle McQuigge

