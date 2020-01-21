advertisement

OTTAWA – Passengers on the light rail system stranded by the Ottawa problem are having a rough morning, with the city’s transportation agency saying only eight of the 13 regular trains on the downtown line are in service.

The city is blaming the company that hired it to design, build and maintain the line, which opened last fall.

Since then, the system has been repeatedly stopped by problems with doors stuck on trains.

And just last week, some sections of the line have been shut off by a closed power cable and switches that don’t work in a weekend snowstorm.

And now transit agency OC Transpo is warning that platforms and trains will be extra crowded and expectations will be extra long today because one particular set of problems is holding more than half of its 17 trains off the rails .

The agency says it is charging maintenance companies for replacement buses, but there are not enough of them to keep up with the need.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

