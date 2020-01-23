advertisement

The National Capital Commission approved a vote Thursday that gives the green light for a national monument to the LGBTQ2 + community in Ottawa.

The monument is scheduled to be located on the south bank of the Ottawa River by the Fleet Road Pumping Station near Portage Bridge near the Royal Canadian Navy Monument.

The monument is being built to recognize public servants who had been purged of their positions in the 1950s all the way to the 1960s.

The monument will be covered by the LGBT Purge Fund, a non-profit corporation that was established in Canada in October 2018 to manage a $ 15-25 million fund.

The money for the fund was provided by a settlement of a class action lawsuit between the Government of Canada and the LGBTQ2 + community once employed by the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, and the Canadian Federal Public Service.

“LGBT members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP, and the federal public service were systematically discriminated against, harassed and often targeted as a matter of sanctioned policy and practice. They were prosecuted, questioned and abused. This shameful period is known as” LGBT cleansing “and it usually took place in Canada from the 1950s to the mid-1990s,” says the Purge Fund website.

LGBT Fund Executive Director Michelle Douglas told CTV News Ottawa that “more than a symbol, the construction of a permanent monument to mark the discrimination experienced by LGBTQ2 + Canadians will create opportunities to educate and inspire its visitors. “

There will be a two-stage competition to determine the model of the monument.

The post that Ottawa approves of building the LGBTQ2 + monument first appeared on The Millennial.

