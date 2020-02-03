advertisement

Otsego County wants to build a new court complex, but they will need voters to approve a mileage to pay it first.

Currently, the county has two campuses that house different county offices and courts.

The new building would bring them all together and it is only a problem that they hope it will solve.

“We have experienced chronic overcrowding or about 30 years,” said Captain Brian Webber, administrator of the Otsego County Jail.

Captain Webber says they currently average 1.4 beds per 1,000 people in the county, but the state average is 3.4.

“The biggest problem we have right now is that there are people who should not be in this establishment, and that is the biggest concern of law enforcement,” said Captain Webber.

It is also a concern for Otsego County. The commissioners approved a mileage proposal to build a new judicial complex.

“We have developed what we believe to be a very cost-effective plan that meets the public safety needs of the community,” said Rachel Frisch, administrator of Otsego County.

The new complex would bring together the prosecution and the district court – the sheriff’s office, the circuit court and the prison. Currently, many of these offices are located far from each other.

“We are doubled with security staff in the courtrooms, because we operate in two buildings, the costs of utilities in our aging buildings are much higher than they should be, and that provides us with a means to address all of these things in one solution package, “said Frisch.

The county will ask voters to consider a $ 1.95 million levy in a special election in May.

Until then, the police will continue to be content with the overcrowded prison.

“Someone is doing something really bad, they still come to jail, we make room for them if we have to,” said Otsego County Sheriff Matt Nowicki. “These are the exceptional guarantees of breaches of probation, things like that, there really is no penalty that the judge can impose because of prison overcrowding.”

