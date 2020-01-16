advertisement

Oti Mabuse is to star in his own show on BBC One.

She is already queen of Saturday evening thanks to her roles on Come strictly dance and The greatest dancer.

Now the dancer and choreographer has to appear in her own special, the Otis South African Odyssey.

In the one-hour program, and eight years after his departure, Oti Mabuse returns to his country of birth to show us his South Africa. It’s a country she often feels misunderstood and she’ll show us a land of beauty, the diversity, And hope.

A BBC teaser said: “Oti will cross the country from the nostalgic and familiar landscape of his childhood in Mabopane near Pretoria.

“She will follow the roads she has traveled with her family, meet old and new friends and end a road trip full of surprises.”

Oti Mabuse said, “To be invited by the BBC to make my own documentary on something that is so dear to my heart is an absolute privilege and I am deeply humbled.

“I can’t wait to show the viewers where I grew up and take them on the journey that took me to where I am today. I really hope they like South Africa like me. “

Oti’s South African odyssey will air on BBC One at a date to be confirmed.

Kate Phillips, BBC Entertainment Controller, BBC said: “We are looking forward to bringing the dancing sensation of BBC One, Oti Mabuse, back to her home in South Africa, to show us the country that she believes is often misunderstood in the South African Otis Odyssey. “

For now, you can watch Oti on The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.

