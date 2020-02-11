advertisement

Around two dozen countries around the world have taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus as the death toll continues to rise.

Update for updates.

Other infections reported in South Korea and Singapore

The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced another confirmed case on February 11, bringing the national total to 28.

The new patient is a 30-year-old Chinese woman who has come into contact with the third confirmed case in South Korea. The patient is now being isolated for treatment at the Myongji Hospital.

According to the South Korean national broadcaster KBS, the third confirmed case was identified as a 54-year-old South Korean man who had lived in Wuhan. The man returned to South Korea on January 20 and was tested positive for the virus on January 26. He is also being treated in the Myongji Hospital.

The Singapore Department of Health has reported two new cases, bringing the country’s total to 45.

In one case, it is a 37-year-old Singaporean who has not yet traveled to China. It was tested positive on February 9th.

The second new case concerns a 2-year-old Singaporean girl who was returned from Wuhan on January 30. The girl tested positive on February 10.

Of the 45 cases in Singapore, seven were discharged from the hospital, while seven are in critical condition.

Another pending case in New York State has been resolved

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on February 10 that another specimen sent to disease control and prevention centers was tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

So far, 22 out of 23 tests sent to the CDC have been negative for the virus. A test from New York City is still pending.

Cuomo said: “We continue to take all necessary precautions to protect New Yorkers from this virus.

“Although there are no confirmed cases of the virus in New York State, I urge everyone to continue taking precautions, such as washing their hands regularly and avoiding close contact with sick people.”

New case in California brings US Total to 13

A new case of novel coronavirus was discovered in California, in which an adult patient belonged to a group of US nationals who returned from Wuhan last week, local broadcaster 10News reported.

The patient was quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for two weeks. They have now been brought to the University of California San Diego Medical Center for treatment.

The patient is the 7th known case in California and the 13th in the United States.

Frank Fang contributed to this report.

