Support for bus services is an area to be cut, as the Derbyshire County Council saves millions.

The county council is expected to cut spending by almost £ 19 million this year due to “immense pressure” to support an increasing number of vulnerable children and adults.

But the Conservatives, who control the government, are now ready to agree to carry millions of pounds more into the cuts before the next county elections. The budget for 2020 until 2021 will total £ 560.2 million.

The council had planned to make cuts of £ 33.4 million throughout the year 2020-2021, starting in April – the last full year before the county elections – all year round. amount has now been reduced to £ 19 million.

Any further reduction has been carried over to fiscal years 2022 to 2023 and 2023 to 2024.

During these years, the board’s objective was to make reductions totaling almost £ 1 million, but this figure has grown to more than £ 17 million.

Here are some of the main proposed budget cuts:

£ 258,000 endowment

£ 88,000 to reduce the b_line reduction card allowing 20,000 young people to benefit from cheaper fares on buses and trains

£ 450,000 from public transport by reducing the amount the council pays in subsidies for bus lines. Less used routes will be evaluated to ensure they are viable

£ 230,000 from waste management services by restricting the use of household waste recycling centers by businesses and people outside of Derbyshire

£ 2.08 million in administrative and salary savings by not replacing departing people and “restructuring services”. This includes finance, ICT, communications, human resources, business standards and community security staff

£ 1.9 million by selling part of the council’s land and buildings – either by selling or developing them

£ 320,000 in libraries. The multi-year program to transfer 20 libraries to volunteer groups, as well as the regular review of staffing and opening hours, will continue, as will the review of the mobile library service.

£ 70,000 donating the Buxton Museum to volunteers – in line with the board’s approach to libraries. It’s the only council museum

The board also received several tougher warnings from Peter Handford, its chief financial officer.

He says, “There is tremendous pressure on all demand-side services, especially those around children’s services.”

Handford says the authority is to cut £ 65 million by the end of the 2024 fiscal year – of which £ 52 million has been set aside.

According to him, a failure to reach the objectives of budget cuts could “lead to problems of financial sustainability which would require urgent and radical savings rather than the planned process which minimizes as much as possible the impacts of the reductions”.

This comes after the Local Government Association said in its authority peer review in October 2018: “Unachievable savings targets are carried over to the next fiscal year for delivery.”

Before approving the budget for this year, Handford said: “We have heard of the end of austerity. I would say that the end of austerity is just beginning rather than ending.

“We still have two to three years of major funding cuts.”

Handford says that a month’s time to figure out where to cut would cost £ 1 million.

According to him, in the worst case, the authority’s reserves, its money used for emergencies such as the Toddbrook tank crisis, will fall to just £ 12.8 million by 2024.

The 2020 budget indicates that job losses on the board could be “significant” because of the savings it must achieve. These will amount to a quarter of a million pounds.

The new budget is expected to be discussed by the authority’s cabinet on Thursday 23 January – before going to the full council for approval.

This year the Council’s finances are under a lot of pressure – totaling almost £ 32 million.

This includes several million pounds sterling on child care and adult social care – including largely support for vulnerable elderly people with dementia and children with special educational needs.

Here are some of the main spending proposals for next year:

£ 4 Million Expands Glossopdale School

£ 2 million to renovate Newhall Junior School

£ 6 million to support construction of schools linked to new housing estates

£ 30 million to build a new care home on Bennerley Avenue, Cotmanhay, to replace the nearby Hazelwood care home

£ 195,000 for flood control programs in the village of Bonsall, 190 houses in the Lightwood Road area of ​​Buxton, 50 houses in Eyam and Stoney Middleton and 19 houses in Castle Gresley

£ 4 million to carry out council work to become carbon neutral and tackle climate change

