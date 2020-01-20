advertisement

The past week and a half has been confusing, to say the least, when it comes to the future of Grey’s Anatomy. Justin Chambers has officially disappeared from the show and although we have seen this type of departure before, circumstances make it so bizarre. His exit was announced only weeks after his last episode aired, and beyond that we have no idea how it will be handled in the long term. The hope here is that there will soon be some opportunities to learn about things, but nothing seems to be guaranteed overall. After all, it is not 100% clear whether this is a decision made by Chambers immediately after filming his last episode, or at some point later.

Now at least we’re hearing from a few different actors about their time in the series. Jake Borelli (who plays Schmidt) said about People Magazine on the red carpet of the SAG Awards on the subject:

“I mean, that’s the hard part of Grey’s, people come and go … we had that with Jessica Capshaw and then before, and I think it’s like life, it ebbs and flows … you know , Alex Karev, the character, was a It will be interesting to be in the hospital without this violence. We are excited to see what the rest of the season will bring. “

Meanwhile, Jason George, who plays Ben Warren in both Grey’s Anatomy and the spin-off of Station 19, added the following about the above release:

“Sixteen seasons … he’s not the first to leave the show, and he’s not going to be the last … Sixteen seasons on the show, you have to solve that.”

We believe this will be a pretty common reaction from many people – departures are the nature of the animal on this show and you just have to be prepared for it. We are sure that there are people who will miss him behind the scenes – there are definitely those who watch at home.

Are you still shocked by the circumstances under which Chambers left Grey’s Anatomy? Be sure to share the comments and remember to be interested in further news. (Photo: ABC.)

