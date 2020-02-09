advertisement

EVERETT, Washington – Jelena Ostapenko defeated Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in three sets on Saturday when Latvia won 2-1 in their Fed Cup qualifier against the United States.

Ostapenko defeated Kenin 6: 3, 2: 6, 6: 2 and gave Latvia their first point against the Americans. Ostapekno had broken Kenin four times in the third set when the former French Open champion overtook the last Grand Slam winner.

Serena Williams, who had improved to 14-0 in Fed Cup individual games with a win over Ostapenko on Friday evening, met Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in Saturday’s second individual. The United States needed another win to get a place in the April Fed Cup final in Budapest, Hungary.

