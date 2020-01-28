advertisement

Nicky Clark’s late season injury left a vacancy for Lawrence Shankland’s partner.

And Osman Sow intends to complete it.

A few weeks ago, the idea that Sow would have a streak of games on Robbie Neilson’s team as the championship title approached was about as far-fetched as the idea of ​​anyone catching the Tangerines at the head of the league.

advertisement

But it doesn’t seem so ridiculous now. Far from there.

In Sow’s first departure for United since last season’s playoffs, the former Hearts striker looked surprisingly lively for a man who has not played much football and must be lacking in confidence.

And the first signs of his playing style complementing that of the star man were also encouraging.

Sow was a Shankland admirer from afar when he was loaned to Kilmarnock and now he is a close admirer.

“He is a smart player and I enjoyed playing with him,” said the Swede.

“It was the first time we played together and we did good things.

“He is a very good player and I think we could make a good partnership. It ties the game well and is dangerous on the surface.

“When I was in Kilmarnock, I watched what he was doing and he had an incredible season. There have been many goals like the one today. “

Sow was referring to Shankland’s equalizer in the 90th minute which canceled Kalvin Orsi’s first game in the 17th minute.

This goal from Morton made it an afternoon of work for Neilson’s men, because a well-trained team was able to pack up their box and expertly execute their “what we have, we have” game plan.

It would have been a completely different game – and a fairytale comeback to Tannadice for Sow – if the big center-center had ended at close range after following a shot from Ian Harkes without being chalked for offside.

It was only 25 seconds after the start of the contest.

“It felt good to be back there,” said Sow. “It would have been nice to score and win, but it was great to replay at Tannadice.

“It would have been perfect if my goal had not been denied, but the assistant referee had raised his flag quickly.

“I felt stronger and more precise during the match and now I can’t wait to contribute more for the team.”

Given what has happened to United, and Shankland in particular, over the past year, it’s easy to forget that Sow was the signature of many of the most excited Arabs in the previous transfer window. of January.

And he thinks there is still time to honor his billing.

“It’s the best I’ve felt in a long time,” said Sow.

“I wore injuries all the time last season, but I feel much better now.

“We are going to take one game at a time.

“I would say that Dundee United fans haven’t seen the best of me yet. I hope this will happen, but I’m not looking too far.

“I still have a lot of time in the season to show what I can do.

“I’m looking forward to Tuesday, which will be a different type of game.”

The fact that Neilson did not strike him out, as many other managers would have been tempted to do at his post, was not overlooked by Sow.

“The manager trusted me,” he said. “I am grateful and I hope I can repay it.

“The gaffer will make sure that we approach each game with the same pace of work and the same attitude as we approach the end of the season.”

Neilson is also a follower of the theory that the best is yet to come from Sow.

“I was delighted for Osman,” he said. “Although he did not play much, he showed the quality of his linking game.

“His awareness and his contact with the goal that was scored were of high level. I’m just disappointed that it’s offside.

“We are delighted to see him again.

“Last season, he had problems with his ankle and knee. When he returned from Kilmarnock, we chatted and he said it was the first time he had felt (injured) free and smooth. We have to make sure to keep it going and not push it too hard. “

In other years, this would have been a two point scenario for the title contenders.

Not now and not for United.

Neilson added, “It will always be difficult after losing a goal early. They lost 6-0 here the last time, so they sat down and tried to make it as hard as possible for us.

“We are trying to beat 11 men who are within 20 meters of their target.

“Our quality was not as good as it was – we were a little slow moving the ball.

“But we kept trying to do what we wanted to do – expand and put in the box. The draw was the least we deserved and that’s another point on the board.

“It is a step forward in the league, Inverness being beaten. We are 18 points ahead. The league aims to get more points than anyone else. That’s it.

“No matter how you do this.

“The fans have shown the unit we have here. They know that players will work hard until the last minute. There were a lot of positives even if we didn’t get three points. “

advertisement