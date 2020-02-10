advertisement

The Oscar ceremony brings some of the most stylish moments of the year onto the red carpet, and today’s Los Angeles ceremony was no exception.

While stars brought their fashionable A-Game onto the carpet, not all eyes were won over social media. Throughout the night, internet users quickly weighed up their assessments, and not everyone was impressed by the style. Here, FN summarizes some of the ensembles that the audience thought were missing.

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig took the risk of a red carpet in a bold red Valentino dress with dramatic frill details, which she combined with bow-length black gloves and Christian Louboutin Maia Labella heels. “Is she trying to be the worst dressed ??? WT actual F. The hair is good for them, that’s allWrote a Twitter user. Another thought, she looked like a fruit rollup.

Blac Chyna

Some viewers were surprised to see reality star Blac Chyna on the carpet. Chyna arrived in a jet black dress with blue feather accents, which she combined with platform heels. A Twitter user said she resembles the animated character. “Nice Squidward“From” Spongebob “while another thought made her look like Ivan Ooze from” Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot wore a long-sleeved Givenchy dress with a lace top and a flowing pink skirt. But not everyone thought “Wonder Woman” looked wonderful. An internet user felt that she resembled a beaver figure in “Birds of Prey”.spilled peptobismolOn the dress.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish stayed true to her oversized ethos on the Oscars rug and wore a black and white embellished Chanel boucle suit. Many applauded the outfit, but some thought it missed the mark. One internet user called her stylist “bad” while another wrote: “Everyone is so glamorous, so classy, ​​so elegant and cheeky, and then there’s Billie Eilish.“

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz wears Chanel on the Oscar 2020 red carpet.

Penelope Cruz wore Chanel on the red carpet and appeared in a black dress with ankle strap pumps. While the outfit made some best-dressed lists, others thought it didn’t quite work. “Worst dressed for me? Penelope Cruz. Not every couture is a good couture. I’m not even going to post the picture of this terrible mess,Wrote a Twitter user.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wore like Cruz Chanel and chose a vintage dress from the 90s. While many fans liked the look, others didn’t. “Margot Robbie is so pretty that the dress is not doing her a favor. ” said an internet user. Another sensed it “she aged, “

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph wore a bright orange Valentino dress with a box-shaped silhouette and pockets. The alum of “Saturday Night Live” combined the dress with strappy sandals. But fans thought the look wasn’t the most exciting choice. “maya rudolph: if it’s not a huge piece of cloth, I don’t want it it, ”joked a Twitter user. Another internet user thought the dress looked like a snuggie.

