“Parasites” big night covered one of the least varied years in recent Oscar history.

After a predictable award ceremony season, the Oscar awards on Sunday evening surprised with a final twist that “Parasite” marked as the best picture and brought South Korean dramedy Bong Joon Ho a place in film history to take home the best Oscar

And somewhere in Hollywood, the filmmaker is still drinking.

It is noteworthy that this happened one year after the Academy awarded the Best Picture Oscar to the controversial “Green Book” in a failed decision that many believed to be undermined when the institution tried its activities to diversify.

“Parasite” also won the Best Director Award, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Film Award. It is the first film to win both the Best Picture and the Best International Film Oscar.

Taika Waititi also took home the Oscar for the best adapted script for “Jojo Rabbit”, his adaptation of Christine Leunen’s book “Caging Skies”.

But “Parasite” was undoubtedly the big winner in the question of diversity at the 2020 Oscars, and rightly so. Voters might want to show how extensive the academy is and that they are not being pushed away by the “1-inch barrier of subtitles,” as Bong put it in his acceptance speech for the Golden Globes.

It also seems that there was a kind of mandate in which every moderator or actor had to point out questions of diversity and inclusion, since many who took the stage during the Academy Awards did just that: Various films from Janelle Monáe’s musical opening highlight to inform the moderators Steve Martin and Chris Rock about the lack of “vaginas” among the nominees of the year, to rap Utkarsh Ambudkar’s melodic interim assessment of the diversity of the evening and of course Joaquin Phönix’s politically charged acceptance speech.

For the first time, producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain probably had a plan to address the academy’s most dominant controversy.

However, all the pomp and circumstance, along with the huge night of “Parasite”, covered one of the least different years in the recent history of the Academy Awards.

One year after the list of Oscar nominees, who represented one of the most diverse in the history of the academy and won people with color in at least 10 categories, who sent the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite on a well-deserved vacation, the academy made a significant step back in 2020.

At a diversity highlight in 2019, three of the four categories of acting went to colored actors in very rare cases: Rami Malek (best actor, “Bohemian Rhapsody”), Regina King (best supporting actress, “If Beale Street could speak”). and Mahershala Ali (Best Supporting Actor, “Green Book”).

This year, only one color actor was nominated in all categories: Cynthia Erivo for the best actress. Erivo lost to Renée Zellweger in the Best Actress category.

The record number of black winners was also noteworthy in 2019. King and Ali, as well as Ruth Carter (costume design), Hannah Beachler (production design), Peter Ramsey (animated feature), Spike Lee (adapted script) and Kevin Willmott (adapted script) made the Academy Awards a historic event last year black talents.

Carter (the first black man to win the Oscar for costume design for “Black Panther”) made history. Beachler (first black designer who not only received a nomination for the best production design, but also a prize for “Black Panther”); and Ramsey (the first black director to be nominated to win the Animated Feature category for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which he directed with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman).

Other than the “Parasite” victories, this year there would be nothing like it for nominees of the color, of whom there were very few.

With Oscar viewers still hovering at record lows, the diversity of the 2020 Oscar nominees may have given the much-needed boost in ratings. But the academy can’t do much to influence this outcome. Regardless of the extent to which it diversifies its members, which it continues to do aggressively, they cannot vote on films or performances that do not exist.

And despite all the rumors of the need to become more diverse and comprehensive, this year’s nominees, after a banner for 2019 that seemed to signal an urgently needed change, indicated that change remains inconsistent and is slow to occur.

This shows that the industry underestimates to a certain extent stories that are not about whites, especially when it comes to award-winning material. A discriminatory system continues to exclude many groups, from deciding which projects are lit green to who and what is nominated.

It is therefore imperative that executives with decision-making skills work together to ensure a more diverse film pipeline. This is the only way to keep the Oscars up to date in the future.

This means that the studio edition in particular will continue to be subjected to a thorough examination in the coming years. If we look at the ethnic and racial diversity “on the director’s chair” at the studio level at the present time, the picture for 2020 does not indicate a significant improvement compared to 2019.

That could change, of course, when new projects are announced and sped up, films are bought at film festivals, directors are replaced, and so on. Nevertheless, changes are unlikely to have a drastic impact on the current outlook.

It is also worth noting that there are several “Untitled” projects that have been dated but are still a mystery because the studios behind them have kept the details of the individual projects (especially the crew and cast) secret. So it is possible that some of the projects without titles have different casts and / or color directors. However, given the lack of information at this point in time, these projects were not considered.

Here’s a snapshot of 2020 studio films that tick the box for the variety that the Oscar talk might include in different categories for 2021.

Disney

“Soul”, co-directed by Kemp Powers, June 19, 2020

“Eternals” by Chloé Zhao, November 6, 2020

20th century

“West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg, December 18, 2020

searchlight

“Nomadland” by Chloé Zhao, no release date yet

Lions gate

“Run” by Aneesh Chaganty, January 24, 2020

MGM

“No Time to Die”, directed by Cary Fukunaga, April 8, 2020

“Respect” by Liesl Tommy, October 9, 2020

Netflix

“Ma Raineys Black Bottom” by George C. Wolfe, no release date yet

“Da 5 Bloods” by Spike Lee, no release date yet

Universal

“Covers” by Nisha Ganatra, May 8, 2020

“BIOS” by Miguel Sapochnik, October 2, 2020

Warner Bros.

“In the Heights,” directed by Jon M. Chu, June 26, 2020

“King Richard”, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, November 25, 2020

“Fred Hampton Project Untitled,” directed by Shaka King, August 21, 2020

“Tenet” by Christopher Nolan, July 17, 2020

Of course it is still very early in the year. Therefore, the picture could certainly change before the next award season begins. Major festivals like Cannes and Toronto, known for their outstanding Oscar candidates, are still many months away.

Until then, Bong Joon Ho is king of the world and “Parasit” is his scepter.

The 92nd Academy Awards took place on February 9, 2020. It was broadcast live on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

