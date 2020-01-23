advertisement

Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will accompany Questlove on the Oscar stage.

When the Oscars air on ABC on February 9, another presenter will try to falsify the name of singer Idina Menzel, as John Travolta did in 2014 (“Adele Dazeem”). This is the year in which she performed the Oscar-winning song “Let It Go” by “Frozen” and on February 9th she returned to the Oscar for “Frozen 2” for the nomination for the best original song “Into the Unknown” becomes .

Oscar show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have now announced the line-up of the music acts at the 2020 Oscars. Other actors this year include two Oscar winners, Elton John with “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” and Randy Newman with “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself” from “Toy Story 4 “as well as EGOT candidate Cynthia Erivo (” Stand Up “by” Harriet “) and another singer, Chrissy Metz (” I’m Standing With You “by” Breakthrough “). Elton John’s “Rocketman” song won both Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice, and Menzel’s “Into the Unknown”, also written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, also received nominations.

advertisement

connected

connected

James McCauley / REX / Shutterstock

Another animation entry for “Toy Story 4” is “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” by veteran and two-time nominee Randy Newman. The music maestro has received 22 nominations for “Original Song and Score” (including a “Marriage Story”). Original Score nods this year) and two songs win over the decades. Oscar bridesmaid Diane Warren with “I stand with you”, which Chrissy Metz sings in the film “Breakthrough”, which marks her 11th nomination, gets her score card. She has never won.

And don’t underestimate the Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, who writes and sings and plays her hymn for Harriet Tubman in “Harriet”, “Stand Up”.

“We are excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who offer unique musical moments that can only be seen at the Oscars,” said Howell Taylor and Allain. In addition to the five nominated song performances, the show will feature a special appearance by Questlove and a guest section by Eímear Noone, who is the first woman to conduct an Oscars show.

The producers will continue to announce talents for the show in the coming weeks. IndieWire critic David Ehrlich is one of the best original songs here. IndieWire’s Oscar predictions are here.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement