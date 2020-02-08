advertisement

The feeling stains the prognosis. This year, I am making a conscious effort to put aside all hope that the Academy can see things my way, in part because its cynicism is more open than ever. The absence of Adam Sandler and “Uncut Gems” from the nominees, the absence of Greta Gerwig or any other woman in the category of best director, the weak presence of black actors – none of these omissions seems to have the least of importance to the Academy. I have a small assumption: the only thing that the Academy wants, and that it has somehow obtained this year with “Joker” (but which would have appreciated all the more if the favorite was “Avengers: Endgame”) , it is for superheroes the films and other franchises that must be represented on the broadcast, to better attract an audience as young (and as broad) as these films. That’s why they awarded a prize for the best popular film in 2018 – before holding back because of the setback. Sandlerites and Safdie-ites and Peelians and Gerwigians are not enough audiences for the industry as a whole to care (which is why the big studios don’t produce a lot of films of this type; independent producers mainly do) . The victory of “Moonlight” in 2017 and the four nominations for “Get Out” the following year gave the Academy the feeling that it could be around for years to come without worrying about representation issues. annoying, and that’s what she did – not only out of weariness but out of a cold vision of where he thinks his bread is buttered.

Besides real money, nostalgia is the most important product of the Oscars. It’s not nostalgia for movies or stars but for the days when making movies was like printing money – most importantly, the classic studio era, when Hollywood was the only audiovisual game in town, there were practically no freelancers to challenge the domination of the studios and the studios even had their own theaters to ensure their own releases (and to pose obstacles to others). The rules governing who can vote guarantee that the rewards will not generally represent the industry as it is today, but as it once was, because those who desperately remember want it to be the case again. The dignity of the industry depends on films that sound prominently, but its economy depends on franchises. The studios were never very good at recognizing their enduring works of art, which, more often than not, were romantic melodramas, loop comedies, police dramas, musicals and westerns that were considered frivolous. The Academy is, to date, no better for recognizing films that do not feel the serious intention and the proclamation of its importance. This Sunday, he will continue the same dull and pompous tradition.

Best picture

“Once upon a time… In Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Parasite”

“1917”

“Marriage story”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“1917” will win the prize for the best film, thanks to voters impressed by its visual originality, because they saw the same thing happen five years ago, with “Birdman”, and then voted for it. The showy method of “1917” – the digital suture of long takes which makes the film appear as a continuous take – masks the banality of the script and the fragility of the story; it depicts a First World War devoid of politics, history, context and conscience and reduced to the kind of action film which, without the historical framework, would be considered embarrassing and frivolous. Putting out scandalous trivializations with a proud face is the Hollywood stock in the trade. “Jojo Rabbit” is the finalist, because nothing means high moral seriousness for the voters of the Academy like the Nazis. Third choice: “Once upon a time. . . in Hollywood ”, because Hollywood likes to celebrate its past and, even more, to celebrate itself by saving the world – and the world that Quentin Tarantino saves counterfactually is a world in which Hollywood never had to modernize.

Actress in a leading role

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little women”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

The impersonation of celebrities never fails to impress the Academy, because such performances require a kind of remarkable work, stuntman, easy to identify, both quantitatively and qualitatively. Renée Zellweger, in “Judy”, does something more impressive and substantial; despite a fragile scenario, she manages, in her role as Judy Garland, to transmit the thrill of the performance on stage, then, at the end of the film, seems to go beyond her limits and merge the role with her own personality. But she will win for that. I would prefer that the prize be awarded to Cynthia Erivo, who, as Harriet Tubman, evokes a complex mixture of traits: inflexible courage, organizational practicality, unshakable principle and visionary spirituality. Saoirse Ronan’s performance in “Little Women” does not have the creative zeal and impulsive anger of Jo March; it is a qualified and kind performance but not passionate. What Scarlett Johansson does in “The Story of Marriage” is limited by Noah Baumbach’s conception of the role, which is completely idolatrous, largely for the purpose of self-exemption. As for the incarnation of Megyn Kelly by Charlize Theron, in “Bombshell”, this film is like “Jojo Rabbit” with journalists – a pantalonnade which depoliticizes and largely dehistoricizes Fox News – and neither the direction, by Jay Roach, nor the script does allow him to offer more than impressive skills.

Actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time. . . at Hollywood “

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and glory”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

I suspect that many voters will prefer the worldly romanticism and discreet sensuality of Antonio Banderas. But the notion of the Academy of best actor tends to be the most active, and therefore the incoherent bag of shticks of Joaquin Phoenix, in “Joker”, will take the statuette. I think Phoenix is ​​one of the best actors working today; like all actors, however, he depends on what he works with, which in “Joker” is a mess of sensational but empty scenes that only his furious antics fill. Poor Leonardo DiCaprio; was he even in “Once upon a time.” . . at Hollywood “? The film is stolen by Brad Pitt, and DiCaprio never shines there; his nomination here is, I think, for the film as a whole, and for what the role of DiCaprio means to him – things in Hollywood staying as they were. Adam Driver should have been nominated for “The Dead Don’t Die”; his theatrical and heavy performance in “Histoire de mariage” is less original than what he does with the epigrammatic fantasy of Jim Jarmusch (this is why the first brought a nomination: theatrical craftsmanship is what the Academy has tendency to celebrate). As for Jonathan Pryce in “The Two Popes”, he hits all the notes, as does Anthony Hopkins, who is nominated for Actor in a supporting role for the same film, which is an illustrated article from Wikipedia – which easily fits into the kind of serious news film that takes the place of daring and invention. It is the director, Fernando Meirelles, who deserves the two nominations, not because of a particular originality but because his active camera and his rapid editing create a sham of cinematic vitality that the easy script does not do.

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time. . . at Hollywood “

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

.

