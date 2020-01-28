advertisement

“Everyone is a winner” is the mantra at the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon. This year especially the “Parasite Director”.

“I’ve had dinner with Bong five or six times between here and Korea,” said Quentin Tarantino, Oscar rival of Bong Joon Ho (“Once upon a time in Hollywood”), who loved the director’s work longer than anyone else at the annual “daytime formal” Oscar Nominees Luncheon. Now the fans of the Korean filmmaker seem to be legion.

As usual, the nominees mixed cocktails at this year’s venue, the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood and Highland, with a new set of risers for the actual purpose of their visit: to be called on stage for the annual class photo.

The Academy had to find a new location due to the earlier schedule, making the Beverly Hilton unavailable. Jonathan Pryce, the star of the “Two Popes”, was without Anthony Hopkins and talked to the British George MacKay (“1917”) and Florence Pugh (“Little Women”). The “Irish” director Martin Scorsese and the “SNL” host on Saturday, Adam Driver, stayed in New York with his “Marriage Story” star Scarlett Johansson, while Antonio Banderas and Pedro Almodóvar stayed in Spain. Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), the leader for the best actor, was another no-show event.

ASC winner Roger Deakins, who was honored as a cameraman in 1917, is in a good mood, also because he is stepping down after 18 months of work on the beach in Santa Monica. “I like a challenge,” he said of his harrowing experience making the long-term war film. “I didn’t know if it would work for the audience.”

The actress Illeana Douglas, who compared the trendy vegetarian menu of lunch with the post-apocalyptic “Day of the Triffids”, replaced the usual person who asked the nominees to take the stage – the governor of the academy, Laura Dern – who herself was from the nominees for “Marriage Story”. Your director Noah Baumbach rose directly after his partner Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”). And the IDA award-winning documentary “For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, at table 11, immediately recognized that every woman in high heels who was called later had reasons to be grateful.

As usual, movie stars clap loudest, from Leo and Brad to Renée and Charlize, who stood next to Cynthia Erivo, the little newcomer. (I love watching studio heads, producers and directors make friends with power magnet film stars.) Deakins and production designer Dennis Gassner from 1917, makeup artist Kazu Hiro from Bombshell and producer Robert from The Irishman De Niro and die Editor Thelma Schoonmaker and, strangely, every mention of the twice-nominated “Honeyland”, which was the first to be nominated both in documentary and in international feature films, an academy.

But there was no question who drew the warmest cheers and whistles: “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho. (His distributor, Tom Quinn from Neon, arrived from Sundance on Monday morning and kept checking his phone to see the various ongoing business to monitor.) How it is translated on Oscar night is unclear. With “Parasite”, many people win both the international feature film and the original screenplay, since the PGA and DGA winner “1917” is on the way to becoming the best film and director. Tarantino is still in this mix.

When I introduced screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns from 1917 to Joker writer and director Todd Phillips, he said, “Your film is a steamroller!” Meanwhile, his studio boss Ann Sarnoff stood with the film’s most likely Academy Award winner, the composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, together, is still glorious in the film’s Oscar nominations. Al Pacino stood on the side with black sneakers and applauded enthusiastically until it was his turn.

As usual, Academy President David Rubin, who celebrated 174 days in office, introduced the meeting and spoke to Disney boss Bob Iger, who had achieved 95% of the donation goals of the Academy Museum – “You haven’t yet donated? See Bob after lunch, I’m not kidding. “We are evolving into a diverse global community of filmmakers,” he said. “When our industry changes, the world changes too.”

Rubin grew gloomy when he asked the room to take a minute’s silence in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who had lunched two years ago as an Oscar nominee for the cartoon “Dear Basketball”. Bryant received the biggest applause of the day on the way to an inevitable Oscar.

This year’s Oscar producers Stephanie Allain (“Beyond the Lights”) and Lynette Howell-Taylor (“A Star Is Born”) pleaded for short, one-minute speeches: “Be brief and cordial.”

Keep dreaming, ladies.

