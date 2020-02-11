advertisement

NEW YORK. N.Y., (ABC News) – ABC’s Oscar-winning TV show reached the smallest audience ever seen with 23.6 million viewers.

The Nielsen-based company stated that the audience on Sunday evening had decreased by 20 percent compared to the previous year. The previous low water brand for the Oscars was the 26.5 million people who watched in 2018.

The Oscar ceremony honored “Parasite” as the best picture. While this marked history as the first foreign language film with the highest price, it was clearly not a crowd puller. The Oscars were held earlier than usual, and that could have prevented the show from causing a stir.

“It was too predictable, too white and too boring,” said Tom O’Neil, founder of Goldderby.com, a website dedicated to the news of awards ceremonies.

The actors who won the four biggest prizes – Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern – also had the previous prizes swept away, so there were few surprises and indelible moments on Monday.

“The only tension of the evening was the best picture, and the average viewer hadn’t seen either” Parasite “or” 1917 “, so they weren’t emotionally engaged,” said O’Neil.

For the second year in a row, the Oscars went hostless and opened with a rousing production number by Janelle Monae and a crisp comic monologue with Steve Martin and Chris Rock. A handful of critics, however, believed the lack of hosts this year was a handicap.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten said the show “roared for a circus director to take advantage of what soon became a lackluster circus.”

“One thing a presenter can do is give the show a shape and vote when they have no other option,” wrote James Poniewozik of the New York Times. “And this year’s show seemed to feel the vacuum more, which led to an abundance of emotional highlights and astonishing use of time.”

Hank Stuever, critic of the Washington Post, said the show was too predictable. He called it “Oscar autopilot – three and a half hours of Hollywood at 35,000 feet. Spectators could be forgiven for nodding off most of the flight. “

“I missed having a host,” said Joy Behar in “The View”.

In the 2000s, the Oscars fluctuated between 35 and 45 million viewers, often the second most popular television program of the year after the Super Bowl. The show reached 37.3 million viewers in 2015.

In defense of the film academy, live television has generally declined significantly with the explosion of streaming services in recent years. Still, the numbers have to be worrying.

Attendance for the Golden Globes (18.3 million) and Grammy Awards (18.7 million) had also decreased from 2019, but the decline was not that steep.

