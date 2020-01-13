advertisement

The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite is likely to set a trend again, as 2020 is one of the least different years for the nominees.

With Oscar viewers still hovering at record lows, the diversity of the 2020 Academy Awards nominees may have given the much-needed boost in ratings. Inclusion sells and a 2015 Nielsen report found that the more diverse the nominees in the main categories, the larger the audience.

In the past, the academy could do less to influence this outcome. No matter how different the number of members is, they cannot vote on films or performances that do not exist. And despite all the rumors about the need to become more diverse and inclusive, and after a banner for 2019 that seemed to signal an urgently needed change, this year’s nominees point out that change remains inconsistent and is slow to occur. It is very likely that #OscarsSoWhite will start the trend again.

The highlight of the year is probably “Parasite”, which has received six nominations, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Original Screenplay”. It would be a big disappointment if at least one of them didn’t come home. The biggest disappointments, however, result from the acting categories, in which only one color actress (Cynthia Erivo) is nominated in all four categories. The support categories are usually the ones in which the cast of colors shone in the past, but not this year. Too often, plum roles in Oscar films still elude actors and actresses, and that continues to be the case.

Ultimately, this year’s nominations suggest that the industry continues to underestimate stories that aren’t white men, especially when it comes to award-winning work. From the decisions about which projects have been given the green light to who and what is nominated, a discriminatory system continues to exclude many groups.

It is therefore imperative that leaders with decision-making skills work together to ensure a more diverse and comprehensive film pipeline. This is the only way to keep the Oscars up to date in the future.

Here you can find out how the most important categories are divided this year.

best picture

The nominations of the year are not quite as different as last year, when five out of eight nominees told stories in record time about people with color. (The Academy increased the number of eligible films in 2009 from five to five to ten.) The only nominee this year that ticks the box for diversity is “Parasite”.

Overlooked: Netflix’s Rudy Ray Moore biography “Dolemite Is My Name” and Lulu Wang’s dramedy “The Farewell” were discussed, but received no nominations. In fact, both were completely excluded from each category.

Richard Milnes / Shutterstock

Best director

Alfonso Cuarón won the Oscar for “Roma” last year. He and Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”) were the only nominated directors. This year Bong Joon Ho is the only color director to do the final cut for “Parasite”. It is his first Oscar nomination.

Overlooked: The academy followed the globes and completely excluded female directors. There were several worthy candidates to choose from this year, and Lulu Wang was one of them for The Farewell.

Taika Waititi’s satirical tragedy “Jojo Rabbit”, in which he starred and wrote, was nominated for “Best Film”, but he failed to cut for “Best Director”.

François Duhamel / NETFLIX

Best actor

Rami Malek was the solo nominee for “Bohemian Rhapsody” last year, making him the second actor of Egyptian descent to be nominated in an acting category. And he won the Oscar. There are no differences in this category this year as all five nominees are white actors – although Antonio Banderas, who is nominated for Pain and Glory, brings an international face to the table with a Spanish-speaking role.

Overlooked: Eddie Murphy for his appearance in “Dolemite Is My Name” was really the only colored man with a shot at a nomination. The general absence of Academy Award for Best Actor nominees suggests a continuing lack of leading roles for men with color in the film in general. Murphy received a Golden Globe nomination for his appearance.

focus

Best actress

This remains one of the least diversified categories. Only five colored actresses have been nominated in the past decade. As in the “Best Actor” category, the drought speaks for a lack of leading roles for colored women in film, especially when it comes to Oscar-worthy material. The last time an actress of the color won this category was Halle Berry for “Monster’s Ball” in 2002.

Cynthia Erivo received a nomination for her appearance in “Harriet” this year. It is her first Oscar nomination. She is also nominated in the “Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures” category for the song “Stand Up,” which she shares with Joshuah Brian Campbell. Erivo is now the third person after Mary J. Blige and Lady Gaga, who received two Oscar nominations for acting and singing in the same year.

Overlooked: Nominations for Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”) and / or Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) would have strengthened the diversity quotient of the category. Alfre Woodard, who was once a favorite for “Clemency”, seemed to have fallen out of favor. He was slowed down by the globes, the SAG and now also by the Oscars. She received an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Fox Searchlight

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali has won this category twice in the past three years (“Moonlight” and “Green Book”). He was the only color candidate last year. Before Ali, it was the last time a color actor won the Oscar in 2005 when Morgan Freeman took him home for “million dollar baby”. While this is usually one of the more diverse categories, no color actors have been nominated this year.

Overlooked: Missed opportunities include Song Kang Ho (“Parasit”), Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”), Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), Sterling K. Brown (“Waves”) and Wesley Snipes (“Dolemite Is My Name “). ) ..

STX

The best supporting actress

Color actresses have won the Oscar in this category five of the past 10 years: Mo’Nique, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis and Regina King, who won the award last year as one of two color nominees (Marina de Tavira was the other for Roma, but this year the category is not diverse at all: all five nominees are white actresses.

Overlooked: Jennifer Lopez seemed like a real star when it came to nominating for “Hustlers”. So it’s a real shock that she didn’t make the cut. Zhao Shuzhen for “The Farewell” was also very much discussed. Da’s Vine Joy Randolph (“Dolemite Is My Name”) and Jo Yeo-jeong (“Parasite”) were long shots, but they deserve it.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Best adapted script

Historically, this is one of the least diversified categories. But when color authors receive nominations, they tend to win. In the past ten years, five color authors have been nominated and four of them won.

Barry Jenkins “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” were the only two nominees last year.

This year, Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) is the only color nominee in this category. His adaptation of Christine Leunens’ book “Caging Skies” is also one of five finalists for the USC Scripter Award for Best Filming, which has proven to be a strong predictor of the Oscar in this category, including eight of the last 10 winners.

Overlooked: Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Just Mercy” (together with Andrew Lanham), an adaptation of Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” Buzz remains from the mix despite generally positive reviews, especially for his achievements.

SFFILM / Tommy Lau

Best original screenplay

Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite” was child’s play as a candidate. It was a good year for the filmmaker and the film, both at the box office and at the awards. It was also a good year for South Korean cinema as a whole, with the nomination for “In the Absence” in the documentary (short topic).

Overlooked: As one of the top rated films of the year, “The Farewell” (written by Lulu Wang) had the potential to play spoilers. But it was ignored.

SRAB Films / Rectangle Productions / Lyly Films

Best international feature film

Typically, a varied category, “Les Misérables” and “Parasite”, received nominations as expected.

Overlooked: Mati Diop’s ghost love story “Atlantics” has been discontinued. A nomination would have been historic, a very first one for Senegal. It would also have been the first time that two films by African filmmakers were nominated in this category, the other was “Les Misérables”, the French filing that did the editing.

Disney

Best animated feature

Animated color directors are still underrepresented in the industry overall. Last year, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, co-directed by Peter Ramsey and Mirai from Mamoru Hosoda, were the only nominees to mark the field for diversity. There are none this year.

Overlooked: “The Lion King”. With a voice that included Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and James Earl Jones, she surpassed “Frozen” and became the most impressive animated film ever. It was also the second highest film of 2019.

sun dance

Best documentary

In a wide variety of categories this year, four of the five nominees activate the checkbox for diversity: “American Factory”, “The Cave”, “Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama”.

Overlooked: The untold story of China’s one-child policy in “One Child Nation” was a worthy candidate, but this year it’s a stacked category and there can only be five candidates.

Netflix

Best camera

Typically, Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman”) is one of the least diversified categories and the only color nominee this year. This is his third nomination. Previously, he was nominated for “Silence” (2016) and “Brokeback Mountain” (2005). Although he never won. This could be his year.

Overlooked: Hong Kyung-pyo for his execution of director Bong Joon-Ho’s vision with breathtaking visual contrasts in “Parasite”.

Netflix

Best costume design

Ruth Carter made history last year when she won the Oscar for costume design for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther”, making her the first African American in this category. No history is written this year because every single candidate is white.

Overlooked: Ruth Carter for designing a wide range of looks for Netflix’s Eddie Murphy film “Dolemite Is My Name” based on the life of comedian Rudy Ray Moore from the 1970s.

neon

Best processing

Jinmo Yang, editor of “Parasite”, is the only color candidate this year that historically belongs to the least diversified categories. Joi McMillon was the last colored person (and the first black woman) to be nominated for her work on “Moonlight” in 2016. Before McMillon, Tariq Anwar received a nomination for “The King’s Speech” in 2010.

Overlooked: Color editors rarely work on top-class, award-winning films. Even the films from 2019, in which Color Directed and participated, were mostly edited by white editors. So it’s almost impossible to say who might have been overlooked this year.

As in any other category, especially the one where there is a lack of diversity, the academy cannot suggest work that simply does not exist.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 9th, 2020. Nominations will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

