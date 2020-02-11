advertisement

With an intelligent release plan for the charms of Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” has the edge at this year’s Oscars.

“Change is coming.” That was the mantra that was repeated over and over again on Oscar night when the entire film industry, from the Old Guard Studio manager to the millennials, cheered and roared for the one film they really wanted to win: “Parasite”.

It had been building up slowly and steadily since the Cannes Palme d’Or won for Bong Joon Ho, who is probably the closest genre master of this generation to Hitchcock. Bong’s mix of comedy, thriller and social criticism delighted audiences around the world, supported not least by a squad of extremely loyal independent distributors who made the film a hit worldwide area by area ($ 140 million abroad). from Great Britain via France to Korea.

Anne Thompson

Neon’s Tom Quinn was a longtime bong fan who bought the film in the script phase and staged a conscious rollout for the theater ($ 35 million domestically). When Bong experienced a brief breakdown following the growing press attention after Telluride and Toronto, his team told him that he had to commit. And he did that. He moved to an apartment in Los Angeles with his family. He showed himself (for applause) at every event, from the big ensemble victory at the SAG Award (a reference to the enormous support by the dominant actor wing of the academy) to the WGA and indie spirits and gave the price – cuff every time authentic speeches (supported by his translator, whose own life has changed). In short, Bong enchanted Hollywood. (And he can’t wait to get home to his dog.)

It wouldn’t have worked if the film hadn’t been there. It was accessible, unpredictable, original, clever, funny and scary. And “Parasite” told us who we are in every society around the world. That is the definition of a zeitgeist hit that is really universal. Despite the burgeoning hype, academy members were not disappointed when they saw the film, which has not been shown in cinemas since its opening on October 5.

Anne Thompson

In the preferred election for the best picture, the supporters of “1917”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “The Irishman”, “Joker”, “Jojo Rabbit” and others voted in favor of the first choice and enough votes were cast “Parasite” at or near the top of their leaderboard. It was a must due to the large crowds, and the Academy also made it easier for all international nominees to watch it on their website or on Apple TV. Then when people saw that, they realized that the hype was real. “The film sold itself,” said a neon employee at Soho House after the party.

At Universal’s pre-Oscar celebration in 1917 in Spago, one felt the “fear of parasites”. The studio played its cards perfectly, and Sam Mendes’ flawlessly executed World War I film won three Oscars for Best Cinematography, Sound Mixing and VFX. But that’s about it.

Nothing could beat “Parasite”, the first Korean film to win an Oscar when Bong won the best original screenplay and defeated Quentin Tarantino, whom Bong later thanked for his many years of championship. (“Parasite” is the first non-English language film to win this category since Pedro Almodovar’s “Talk to Her” 17 years ago.) As expected, this victory was followed by Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Disturbing Mendes, and Best Film – the first Korean film and the only foreign language film that has won for 90 years. Another rule broken. A film that is popular and well shown can win both.

I have attended many Oscars, and while “Moonlight” is approaching as an independent film, the Hollywood community gathered and stood up for the win. However, I have never seen the rousing energy, the celebration, the cheering and pounding and the screaming of “Parasite”. inspired. Apparently everyone, including the competition studios, wanted Bong Joon Ho to win. It felt almost political, as if the moderate Democrats (or even the Republicans) won last year, while this time it was the Liberal Democrats. “If we can go to” Parasite, “” read a tweet, “we can go to Warren Trump.”

ABC / Craig Sjodin

The Oscars are always about how Hollywood wants to see themselves. Last year, the Oscar narrative was dominated by sharply divided camps. Studio partisans team up behind an old-fashioned news film – Participant / Universal’s “Green Book” – against the streaming giant Netflix and his black and white subtitled art film “Roma”.

This year the academy wanted to send a different message of inclusion with an expanded membership of 8,469 members and almost 20 percent international voters. While the Oscar nominations for 2020 were characterized by nostalgic flashbacks, the old cinemas had to make do with a small piece of Oscar cake. “Ford v. Ferrari” won two Oscars for “Best Editing” and “Sound Editing”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” two for “Production Design” and “Supporting Actor Brad Pitt”, “Joker” two for “Best Actor Joaquin Phoenix “and” Original Score “and Netflix ‘” The Irishman “went home with nothing. (Here’s why.)

At Governors Ball, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos said he was happy with his two wins and the 24 nominations viewers had sent to Netflix. That is his mission. Did negative campaigns or Studio Vitriol destroy Netflix’s opportunities? The streamer uses film festivals and a short theatrical release to bring his films to the platform. Instead of operating across the board in cinemas, Netflix is ​​used in 190 countries worldwide. But they have lost the extra thrust that watching movies in the cinema can bring. “Parasite” road this wave.

Netflix is ​​facing increasing competition from other streamers, including the rapidly growing Disney +, led by Bob Iger, who bought Twentieth Century Fox. Sound editing winner Donald Sylvester mourned one of the major Hollywood studios when he accepted his award: “Ford v Ferrari is probably the last film 20th Century Fox ever made.”

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

The rookie Oscar producers Stephanie Allain (“Hustle & Flow”) and Lynette Howell-Taylor (“A Star Is Born”) had to keep a tight schedule between the Oscar nominations and the show – just four weeks and their production The Team was also in demand at forerunner award shows. With a theatrical background, Allain and Howell-Taylor wanted to bring as much music as possible into the show, with hip musical numbers like Janelle Monae (“Come Alive”) or Cynthia Erivo (“Stand Up”, Oscar nominee Harriet) ”) And without immediately recognizable reason Eminem (“Lose Yourself” from “8 Mile”).

In an email, Howell-Taylor attributed Eminem’s appearance to the subject of the show, which was the influence of storytelling. “We wanted to cut out the effect of songs in films,” she wrote. “Eminem and 8 Mile is such an impressive moment and since he did not attend the show when he won the Oscar 18 years ago, we asked if he wanted to appear this year. Besides, it is so hard to surprise someone these days and we worked hard to offer the audience something they didn’t expect! “

Monae and Eminem were both “phenomenal performers,” Allain said at the Governors Ball. “It’s always difficult to find great people. For us, the show was about impact, filmmaking, storytelling, and music. We achieved people who made an impact have shown. “

Howell-Taylor brought singers from different countries to sing “Into the Unknown” with Idina Menzel. “All of these women are superstars in their countries, taller than Beyonce,” said Allain. “We see the show as a global show. We wanted to take that home. Winning “parasite” is a fundamental change. “

ABC / CRAIG SJODIN

The most lively Oscars kept reminding the audience (and the academy itself) of their shortcomings. All night, moderators and winners mentioned how this year’s #Oscarsowhite was running out. Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who both wrote their own material, emphasized the lack of nominees with black portrayals (as well as “vaginas”) among the directors. The presenter Natalie Portman had embroidered a list of snorted directors on her Dior cloak. (Tailor-made outfits were in vogue: Spike Lee showed Kobe Bryants Lakers number 24 on his suit and Sandy Powell, the costume designer for “The Irishman”, had nominees sign their white Toile pant suit for charity.)

Behind the scenes, supporting actress Laura Dern, who also appeared in “Little Women”, said: “If I could give Greta Gerwig this Oscar, I would do it immediately.” For her part, Gerwig beamed with joy for her first film that received an Oscar (“Lady Bird” had five nominations, no victories). At the Governor’s Ball, Gerwig, like many other awards this season, went from the Sony corner (where Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were cordoned off to eat sushi and salmon pizza in peace) to the Netflix section and back into her arms Radiant partner Noah Baumbach , With six nominations at the end of the night, each of her films won an Oscar: supporting actress for “Marriage Story” and costume design for “Little Women”.

Obviously the Oscars fell in a politically tense time in America. From the start, Pitt left his witty speeches to be more sincere: “I only have 45 seconds to say thank you, that’s 45 seconds more than this week with John Bolton.” Thelma and Louise. “” Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the “Joker” star actor who wrote all of his own speeches during the Oscar season (nobody tells him what to do, a Warner Bros. manager told me) has criticized the shark the methods of dairy farming jumped but pulled out The end: “Then we are in top shape”, he said, “if we support each other. Not if we cancel each other out because of past mistakes, but if we help each other to grow, if we enlighten each other, if we lead each other to salvation. “

At the Governors Ball, a studio chair said he had objections to the Oscars teaching him what to think. Did the audience feel the same way at home? In the past few years, the liberal Oscars have alienated many in the American mainstream, and many have not: With 23.6 million viewers and 20 percent fewer viewers, it had the lowest ratings ever (5.3, adults 18-49 ) last year. Still, it’s the top-rated award show that has been declining recently.

The Oscars 2020 belonged to Bong and his “Parasite” crew. Bong elegantly orchestrated a standing ovation for Martin Scorsese and apologized to the engravers for clutching three Oscars when he entered the Governors’ Ball. In the future, more filmmakers, regardless of their spoken language, will be praised by the Oscars in several categories. This is partly due to the fact that Netflix and Apple have given global culture a positive development: generations of film lovers who can watch and read at the same time.

