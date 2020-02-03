advertisement

The past comes alive as a visual festival, with Roger Deakins at the helm with his Tour de Force, single-shot “1917”.

Let’s listen to it for the piece. This is what this year’s Oscar for Best Camera is all about: Roger Deakins ‘Tour de Force choreography in an ongoing take on “1917”, Sam Mendes’ extravagant First World War; Robert Richardson’s colorful look at Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Rodrigo Prieto’s digital / Kodak 35mm film saga about the life of mobs in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”; Lawrence Sher’s large-format, digital deep dive into a New York-infused Gotham City (ca. 81) for Todd Phillips’ “Joker”; and Jarin Blaschke’s 35mm black and white film about 19th century Gothic horror for Robert Egger’s “The Lighthouse”.

However, Deakins is a mess to win his second Oscar. This is because “1917” was a must this season, and because of its unique, almost like a video game, immersive quality, a lot of emotional intensity and intimacy is in his heroic adventure. The cameraman created a unique visual language for the film that crowns his illustrious career: naturalism and surrealism, which collide with the two British soldiers Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) during his camera dance. We are at every dangerous step as they miraculously cut through the fog of war (including no man’s land, the canal crossing, the burning village of Écoust, and the last shot through the front and the ditch). And under the circumstances of this story of bravery, the very risky single experiment works.

Using the brand new Alexa Mini LF from ARRI, the light, large format version of the LF, and a creative selection of rigs, the look was high definition with a shallow depth of field like in photography from that time. And Deakin’s most striking sequence was the night chase in the village, using synchronized torches and a gigantic lighting system.

But Deakins never lost sight of hitting all the important blows in one flowing motion after another. “I love my job, but it was great to be able to do this long and put everything in order,” he said. “Because you can’t say, ‘It all works, now stop … I’ll come back to it. ‘You have to do it all the way, it’s a hell of a lot for everyone. “

For Richardson, “Once Upon a Time” was also his crowning glory. The visualization of Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood – the encounter of old and new during the rise of counterculture in 1969 – became deeply personal and inspiring for the cameraman. The challenge was to find the right look: not caught in time, not allegorically modern, but colorful in the representation of the individual rooms and textures for the TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), his Zen-like stunt double / Buddy Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and the Angel of Hope, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

Fittingly, Robertson shot on Kodak 35mm film and gave a certain look to the faces and locations. It had high color saturation with a hint of blue and deeper skin tones and pushed the grain for a clear look. In this way, he conveyed a smooth quality of LA for this interface of fiction and reality. “I try to get every attitude to tell the story,” he said. “When I’m in Musso & Frank’s or Brad’s little caravan, I want the light to talk about him. I want the light from Leo to talk about Leo. When he’s in the pool, I want him to talk about the pool I’m also dealing with massive movie stars. I won’t fuck their faces when it’s not needed.

“Like Brad in those last moments of Act Three. I’m going to fuck with it because I’m not trying to define it nicely. I try to define it by darkness. I’ll also define the entire Manson explosion in a car by something called darkness. I will etch them in the deepest and darkest rooms. “

The result, according to Richardson, was effortless quality, despite the changes in tone and genre style during the trip. It was a particularly enjoyable experience to connect the past of cinema. “I don’t know of a film I’ve ever made in which I’ve done this job as successfully as I did in this case,” he said. “And more like it comes from the words rather than obscuring the words, which makes a big difference to what I’ve done in the past.”

The link between the past and the present also took place dramatically in “The Irishman” with its zigzag flashback structure. It is a memorial film about the loyalty and betrayal that determined Frank Sheeran’s (Robert De Niro) life as a mob killer. For cameraman Rodrigo Prieto, however, it was like shooting two films in one: Industrial Light & Magic’s Oscar-nominated, innovative VFX de-aging with a special three-camera digital rig for the RED helium camera and 45 percent on Kodak shoot 35mm film for vintage looks. So Prieto went into a rabbit hole to examine photos from different eras and suggested Scorsese to use colorful Kodachrome in the 50s and desaturated ectachrome in the 70s.

“With Kodachrome, it’s saturated and the shades of red come to life,” said Prieto. “It is warm for the first part of the film and to tackle the red, we added cyan for the lush green of the trees and the blacks are clean. After Hoffa (Al Pacino) dies, everything is muted in color. At Ektachrome the weak lights and shadows have a greater impact on the blue / green cyan effect. ”

It is the moment when the colorful past disappears and everyone begins to die in their own way. And one of the most difficult settings was the death of Hoffa, which Scorsese wanted to emphasize theatrically. In fact, the angle was spatially impossible because of the narrow hallway, but they made it possible because of the emotional impact. “He wanted a wide, frontal shot,” said Prieto. “Hoffa is on the floor, but it’s a full-length side view of Sheeran showing the hallway.” The betrayal is complete and Sheeran lives the rest of his life with guilt.

For “Joker,” the study of descending madness revolved around Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as bullied clown Arthur Fleck, who became Joker’s killer. The cameraman Sheer effectively used the large format ARRI 65 digital camera. This gave the handmade 1970s look that director Phillips was looking for a high resolution and shallow depth of field and kept stain / joker in its space but without distortion.

With extreme close-ups and long shots, in his apartment, at work with Ha-Has, at the social worker or in the institution, on the subway or while dancing liberation on the stairs, we are invited to become voyeurs unreliable narrative , in which reality and imagination are often confusing.

“The Lighthouse” is also a descent into madness, claustrophobic character research. Here we have the lighthouse keepers Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, who break down mentally and physically in a confined space and in constant cold and rain. It is reminiscent of Harold Pinter’s “The Servant” in its tortuous cat and mouse power game. And in keeping with the 19th century period and the dark tone, it naturally screamed for black and white films.

This required a special black and white style reminiscent of silent films: orthochromatic film (with special filters for removing red light) and a square aspect ratio of 1.19: 1 to emphasize the vertical frame with enough headroom inside the lighthouse , The desired effect from director Eggers was a brighter sky, darker skin tones and weathered textures. The result was an immersive, hallucinatory experience that culminated in the trippy Lighthouse Light Show that hypnotized Pattinson. The past was indeed hard and unforgiving.

