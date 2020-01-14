advertisement

You can see many of this year’s Oscar nominees without leaving your couch. You can stream it here.

Now that we have received the Oscar nominations, you have the opportunity to catch up on many of the Oscar nominations you may have missed, reaffirm your favorites, or hate those that you thought were wrong.

Since the ceremony is less than a month away and takes place on February 9th, many of this year’s top candidates can be streamed. This year’s nominees are led by “Joker” with 11 nods. “1917”, “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” followed with 10th each. “Parasite” meanwhile made history for South Korea as the country’s first nominee for the “Best Film” title. The film received a total of six nominations.

Below, IndieWire has the nominees who are available to stream without leaving the couch, as well as the nominees that can still be seen in the cinemas, such as “1917”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Little Women” and ” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “. Read the analysis of this year’s IndieWire nominees and their importance for the upcoming victories.

“1917”

Nominations: image, direction, original script, camera, make-up and hairstyle, production design, original score, visual effects, sound mixing, sound editing

Where to see: Currently in cinemas

“Ad Astra”

Nominations: Sound Mixing

Where you can see it: Stream it on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube

“American factory”

Nominations: Documentary

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix

“Avengers: Endgame”

Nominations: visual effects

Where to see it: Stream it on Amazon, Disney +, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube

“A nice day in the neighborhood”

Nominations: Actor in a Supporting Role (Tom Hanks)

Where to see: Currently in cinemas

National Geographic

“Breakthrough”

Nominations: Original Song

Where you can see it: Stream it on Amazon, HBO, iTunes and YouTube

“The cave”

Nominations: Documentary

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play

“Corpus Christi”

Nominations: International Feature Film

Where to look: comes to theaters February 19

“The Edge of Democracy”

Nominations: Documentary

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix

“For Sama”

Nominations: Documentary

Where to see: Stream it on PBS

focus

“Ford v Ferrari”

Nominations: image, editing, sound editing, sound mixing

Where to see: Currently in cinemas

“Frozen 2”

Nominations: Original Song

Where to see: Currently in cinemas

“Harriet”

Nominations: Actress in Lead, Original Song

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play

“Honey Country”

Nominations: Documentary; International feature film

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Nominations: Animated feature film

Where to see: Stream it on Hulu; Rent it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube

Netflix

“I lost my body”

Nominations: Animated feature film

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix

“The Irishman”

Nominations: Image, Director, Supporting Actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit”

Nominations: Image, actress in a supporting role (Scarlett Johansson), adapted script, costume design, production design, editing

Where to see: Currently in cinemas

“Joker”

Nominations: image, director, leading actor (Joaquin Phoenix), adapted script, cinematography, costume design, make-up and hairstyle, original score, film editing, sound mixing, sound editing

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube

“Judy”

Nominations: main actress (Renée Zellweger), make-up and hairstyling

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube

A24

“Klaus”

Nominations: Animated feature film

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix

“Les Misérables”

Nominations: International Feature Film

Where to see: Currently in cinemas

“The lighthouse”

Nominations: Cinematography

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube

“Little woman”

Nominations: picture, leading actress (Saoirse Ronan), supporting actress (Florence Pugh), adapted screenplay, costume design, original score

Where to see: Currently in cinemas

“The Lion King”

Nominations: visual effects

Where you can see it: Stream it on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”

Nominations: make-up and hairstyling

Where you can see it: Stream it on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube

Annapurna illustrations

“Marriage story”

Nominations: Image, Leading Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Leading Actress (Adam Driver), Leading Actress (Laura Dern), Original Screenplay, Original Score

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix

“Missing Link”

Nominations: Animated feature film

Where to see: Stream it on Hulu; Rent it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Nominations: image, direction, main actor, supporting actor, original script, cinematography, costume design, production design, sound mixing, sound editing

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube

“Pain and fame”

Nominations: Leading Actor (Antonio Banderas), International Feature Film

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play

“Parasite”

Nominations: image, direction, international feature film, original screenplay, editing, production design

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play

David Appleby / Paramount Pictures

“Richard Jewell”

Nominations: Actress in a Supporting Role (Kathy Bates)

Where to see: Currently in cinemas

“Rocket Man”

Nominations: Original Song

Where you can see it: Stream it on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Nominations: original score, sound editing, visual effects

Where to see: Currently in cinemas

“Toy Story 4”

Nominations: Animated feature film

Where you can see it: Stream it on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and YouTube

“The Two Popes”

Nominations: Leading Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Original Screenplay

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix

