The Oscars creative team talks about what you can expect from a music show. Say goodbye to this proscenium – and weep over tributes to Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas.

The 92nd Academy Awards are 48 hours away, and in just a few weeks between the nomination and the exhibition date, this year’s Oscars creative team sneaked behind the scenes to deliver a show that not only surpassed audience expectations, but the upward trend of the Oscars also continues. (The hostless ceremony last year brought more than three million viewers than 2018 when Jimmy Kimmel aired the show.)

IndieWire recently spoke to rookie show producers Stephanie Allain and Lynette Taylor Howell and production designer Jason Sherwood about what to expect from the upcoming ceremony, which will air on ABC on Sunday, February 9th. “We can do whatever planning we want and we can come up with all the great ideas,” said Taylor Howell. “And then the nominations come out and you have to throw them in the air and start over. But we have created a great foundation. “

Here are five things that will help this year’s Oscars to become popular with the audience and hopefully ring off a nearly hundred-year-old pageant into the new decade with new relevance at the end of a shorter but already exhausting awards season.

1. No host. Again.

Let’s face it: the Academy Awards are often an ungrateful performance where most entertainers don’t want to touch anything at a time when everything a public figure has ever said or done is cached on the Internet. Especially after deciphering last year, when Kevin Hart pulled out of the director’s duties after discovering insensitive tweets from his past. Although you believe that it could be challenging, according to Allain and Howell, not to have a bankable performer to direct the process, this has actually made the task easier.

Producer Donna Gigliotti had no presenter last year “that was created for a fast-paced show that focused on presenters and awards,” Taylor Howell said at a recent press conference in Los Angeles. “That’s why we wanted to build this idea.” To be without a moderator again in 2020, “focuses on the films and filmmakers,” said Allain.

2. Music stars with cross-generational attraction who carry out all five of this year’s nominations for the original title.

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

This year’s show promises to be music-centered. All five original song nominees are not only performed live on stage – unlike last year, when Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” were not shown – the audience should also be with many more surprising song and dance numbers.

Artists who have already been announced to attend the live event include Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman and Janelle Monáe. Billie Eilish, the five Grammy winner from Doom du Jour, will also perform. Rumor has it that she will deliver the In Memoriam tribute, but representatives of the Academy have yet to confirm the hearsay. (The Academy has confirmed that both Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas will be represented in the section that offers a retrospective of the talents that have been lost since the last Oscar show.)

3. A talented newbie production designer with a pop background.

In order to embed the musical themes of the show in the set itself, the Oscars creative team commissioned the 30-year-old production designer Jason Sherwood to direct the stage elements of the show. Previously, Sherwood had planned world tours for Sam Smith, the Spice Girls and Sara Bareilles, among others. Last year Sherwood won an Emmy for production design with “Rent: Live”.

“They wanted to come to the show and refresh or visually revitalize it and give it a real new sense of identity,” Sherwood told IndieWire. He said this year’s show is about picking up on the contemporary fame of the Oscars, but with a contemporary aspect that’s already on the list of performers on the show. “At the Oscars, you have to hold onto the DNA of the show, which is about celebrating filmmakers at the highest level. And it’s Hollywood’s most glamorous night, but … the producers wanted to bring a contemporary reinvention of the visuals. “

4. A deconstructed set.

Sherwood wanted to “celebrate the effect of storytelling” and move away from the typical visual imagination of the Oscars to celebrate the Proscenium arch, the frame around the stage, while referring to the classic design typical of the Oscars , He said he wanted “to erase this object and create something that feels sculptural, that breaks the level between the audience and the stage itself, and creates a more 360 ​​° environment, a shell for the show that feels more like an environment than one Presentation feels like. “

The academy

Sherwood said the show will pay tribute not only to this year’s rivals, but to all of the nominated or non-nominated cinemas from last year. This means addressing the lack of diversity reflected in the academy’s nominations, a diagnosis that has (again) plagued this year’s award season from the Golden Globes to the BAFTAs.

“We wanted to do something that takes up the 16×9 frame of a movie, in which you can separate what happens on the screen because it’s an actor and the way it is in it Year has penetrated the conversation and the cultural landscape. ” Sherwood said.

“The set puts his arms around the audience, which indicates what is coming out of us, and that it feels exactly like we’re trying to include in the statement.” The set wraps and comes out and is less of a proscenium look that the show traditionally had, where the audience is here and the show is over here. We are breaking this barrier with our design this year. Said Taylor Howell.

5. Bling for days.

The new design, which replaces the traditional proscenium, consists of a radiant vortex that is coated with more than 40,000 Swarovski crystals. In the middle of the stage, a movable spiral is turned up and down to reveal presenters and performers, and weighs a whopping 1,100 pounds. Sherwood, who was banned by a plethora of NDAs, cannot say exactly how this set of equipment encrusted with Swarovski will be included in the show. This is a fairly expensive thing for a fairly expensive show that, according to Forbes The Academy, will already cost a cool $ 44 million.

The Oscar ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 9th and will be broadcast live on TV at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET on ABC.

