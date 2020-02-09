advertisement

Do you want to stay up late today?

Then you are lucky because the 92nd Academy Awards are taking place – and you are invited.

Once you’ve signed up for a particular pass for a popular streaming service, you can follow the red carpet and ceremony in real time.

If not, you’ll probably have to wait until later, sorry.

The Oscars start live on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Saoirse Ronan will be there. Joaquin Phoenix will be there. You could also be there if you stay up late and don’t want to work in the morning.

To watch the Academy Awards from Ireland tonight, viewers can sign up for a NOW TV Cinema Pass, which gives them access to all red carpet rumors and awards.

In addition, the streaming service has a number of Oscar-winning films that can be viewed on its platform.

For a complete list, see below:

A star is born – best original song (2019)

BlacKkKlansman – Best Adapted Screenplay (2019)

Bohemian Rhapsody – Best Actor Rami Malek (2019)

Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses – Best Animated Feature (2019)

First man – best visual effects (2019)

Coco – Best animated feature film and best original song (2018)

– Best animated feature film and best original song (2018) Black Swan – Best Actress Natalie Portman (2011)

Go the line – Best Actress Reese Witherspoon (2005)

– Best Actress Reese Witherspoon (2005) Saving Private Ryan – Best Director, Best Camera, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing (1999)

The red carpet of the Oscars begins at 10 p.m. Irish time with the ceremony broadcasting from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Here you can register for a NOW TV pass.

Alternatively, you can also use the Sky Cinema Oscars pop-up channel or watch the entire award ceremony on Monday evening on Sky and RTÉ 2.

