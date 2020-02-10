advertisement

Finally. Change is long overdue, and some thought it would never come. For too long, Hollywood has been stuck in a narrow rut, caring only for its own needs and hardly daring to look upward and outward at everything that is going on in the world beyond. But now, finally, someone has had the courage, on behalf of the entire film industry, to remind us of what really matters: artificial insemination of cows.

You can always count on Joaquin Phoenix. If there is a member, he will go out on it. And that’s how, freshly decorated for his performance in “Joker”, he took the opportunity to denounce our treatment of cattle, and to describe the moans of lamentation that follow the crash of a mother and a baby boy. He is not mistaken about this, and he clearly believes, with all the others who gathered at the Dolby Theater on Sunday evening, that awareness is gently nourished in the implementation of change. From where the other winks of the evening to the environmental danger: the sudden radiance of Greta Thunberg, say, caught in the middle of a Skype conversation with David Attenborough, or the bravado of Sandra Oh, who seemed to have disputed with a giant pile of hydrangeas somewhere on Wilshire and lost.

The problem with any Oscar sermon, Phoenix included, is that the more urgent the advocacy, the greater the gap with the immediate environment. If we are, as Phoenix contends, “disconnected from the natural world,” does it help or help that the most naturally glowing product on display is the half million dollars of rocks that surrounded the wrist of Regina King? Is it Harry Winston to save the planet? As one television commentator pointed out, looking at the red carpet, “Lookin’ icy! Billie Eilish, so as not to be overshadowed, arrived in a shaggy white Chanel oversized jacket, with lacquered nails stretched out in black razors. One wonders if this made viewers feel reconnected to Earth. She looked like a polar bear who had just discovered punk.

The most seasoned pros, of course, took it all – “glamorous chaos,” as Oscar Isaac correctly described it – in their stride. Julia Butters, for example, stands out in “Once upon a time. . . in Hollywood, “replied the inquiries into his current state of exaltation with a courteous reply:” It really is a blessing, I can’t even tell you how much it means to me. “She also paid tribute to Christian Siriano, (” my idol “), whom she had always dreamed of wearing her creations -” A dream for life, I love it so much. And what a long life it has been. (Butters is ten.) She also gave us a taste in her purse, adding, “I don’t like some of the food here.” Inside was a turkey sandwich. She is lucky that Joaquin Phoenix did not spot her. He allegedly pinned it against the wall and asked for the full name of the turkey and details of its design.

If your interests are more local than global – if, say, you want to campaign for more equitable representation of women in the film industry – then the red carpet is exactly the place to be. Natalie Portman had the names of the directors embroidered on her cape. Cared for. One of these directors, deplorably neglected this year, was Greta Gerwig, in Dior olive, accessorized with emeralds and a matching husband, Noah Baumbach. She was a model of royalty, not showing a hint of resentment, and, if there is justice, the time of her enthronement cannot be far off. But is there justice? His call has gone unanswered for so long. As Barbra Streisand once pointed out, when “Yentl” was published in 1983 and ignored by the Academy, “in Hollywood, a woman can be an actress, a singer, a dancer. But don’t let her be too . “

For Oscar watchers, one of the most sought after games is to note the pleasure that guests seem to take in the success of others and to measure how authentic or simulated this pleasure is. I may be wrong, but this year seemed strangely weak, and people were genuinely motivated by Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic composer whose score for “Joker” sacked a statue. Gerwig, likewise, blushed with unfailing joy when the prize for the best costume design was awarded to Jacqueline Durran, for “Little Women”. Almost no one dramatized, or even noticed, the clothing barter economy that operates within a family, and it was surprising, Sunday evening, to find the film star, Saoirse Ronan, dressed in socks and thick vests. but in a Gucci outfit that reduced Brad Goreski, on E!, to monosyllables of fear: “It’s a pep. Lum. When asked about his participation in the project, Ronan, as usual, is laudably simple. “I really wanted to be in a movie that had a bunch of girls,” she said.

As for the ceremony, well, it was – or felt – a little less swampy and less painful than in recent years. Bernie Taupin, accepting his gold trophy alongside Elton John, spoke on behalf of millions of people when he said, “Wow. It does not fear. Praise, indeed. There were many things that still feared, according to Academy rules, including the fantastically defeated notion of asking the pre-presenters to present the actual presenters, thus lengthening the length of the whole case rather than reducing it. Most of the speeches, half of the musical numbers and even some of the comedic sketches were enough to prove the lasting relevance of the advice of Johnny Carson, back in his host bonus: “For you people who watch at home, this might be a good time to dip. “

Still, there was also a profusion of disappointments at the Dolby Theater to savor, starting with Jeff Bezos’ horrified realization that he must be the piñata of honor of the night, mercilessly struck by Chris Rock. Then came Eminem, and the delectable chasm that yawned, in the stalls, between those who knew both the words and the passage to “Lose Yourself” and those who, without fault on their part, had never been trained to respond to the threat of rap. Martin Scorsese, wise in most cases, dozed like an owl. A woman swung her head from side to side like a kindergarten teacher listening to her students singing “The wheels of the bus”. She was happy not to be cool, and what could be cooler than that?

Ultimately, however, it will decrease like the year of Bong. Those of us who have cheerleaded for Bong Joon-ho since he made “The Host” (2006), still the best film ever made of a huge raging tadpole, will feel that our investment has paid off. What became apparent on Sunday evening, as “Parasite” won prize after prize, including the first, was that the triumph could not have happened to a nicer guy. Just because you invite your team to join you at the end of the show (as it does now on an annual Oscar basis) doesn’t mean you are a team player; in Bong’s case, however, the cuteness struck a chord and sounded throughout the room. “I’m bloody ready to drink tonight,” he said, briefly dispensing with the services of his interpreter.

What can we read in this victory? On the one hand, Bong understands that the history of the time, that which can be heard in all countries, with varying degrees of resentment and alarm, is the history of the meeting between rich and poor. It’s hardly a new story; Jean Renoir tells it in “Boudu rescued from drowning” (1932), just like Gregory La Cava, four years later, in “My Man Godfrey”. and underground for Bong. Imagine, he asks us, if the wealthy did not know they were invaded? The furtive tone, rather than the grotesque, sounds with our current paranoia; by looking at “Parasite”, you don’t know if you should laugh, shiver or wince, and, as for taking sides in this class cold war, forget it. Here’s the big news: it took a director from South Korea, working in his own language, to give voice to universal fears.

