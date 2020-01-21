advertisement

“Glasgow” may have been rejected, but Elton John, Diane Warren and Randy Newman consider this an interesting category.

The tragedy occurred earlier this month when “Wild Rose” “Glasgow” was denied nomination for Best Original Song at the Oscars for unknown reasons, which will hopefully be explained at some point by a tough, true crime podcast. In a time of terrible nudges that made too much sense, it was really confusing. This gorgeous country anthem, written by Caitlyn Smith, Kate York and Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen, and sung by Jessie Buckley in soul-wrenching perfection, doesn’t have to fit in with the ever narrowing concept of the songwriting industry, which is an Oscar , A worthy song should sound like (boring, somehow non-genre and transparently written, just to be nominated for this award).

And yet, in a decision that historians of the future will call “perverse”, the academy decided not to scratch the entire category out of shame. In fact, there will be a Best Original Song trophy awarded at the Oscars this year, and the film community will greet it as politely as Novak Djokovic did when he won the French Open 2016 after Rafael Nadal had to withdraw due to withdrawal A wrist injury in the third round. And to be honest, the winner can be a worthy one; It’s hard to bite a group like Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Randy Newman and Diane Warren.

Here are the five non-Glasgow songs nominated for Best Original Title This Year, listed in order of merit.

5th song: “I can’t let you throw it away” (Randy Newman)

Movie: “Toy Story 4”

All respect for the great Randy Newman – we are Mumblecore’s original maestro – but it’s clear mentally disturbed that he received the last of his 15 Oscar nominations for writing this boring suicide prevention song about a spork that literally can’t stop throwing itself away (like the repetitive text of “I can’t let you throw away”) explain artfully). Newman was nominated for his work on all three previous Toy Story films, and the victory he won for the last and least memorable film seemed a good way to acknowledge his general contribution to Pixar’s signature trilogy. But then Pixar decided to do another and gave Newman the chance to show us what “falling returns” really sound like.

It is actually unfathomable that members of the academy’s songwriting department heard this song and agreed that it deserves more recognition than “Glasgow” or the dark ode to real estate, the Bong Joon Ho for the end of “Parasite” or even wrote the terrible song about a cursed litter box Taylor Swift wrote for “Cats” (that’s what this song is about, isn’t it?). Forky is my friend and they deserve it better.

4th song: I stand with you ”(Diane Warren)

Film: “Breakthrough”

Without a brilliant artist who produces a stoically mediocre power anthem titled “If I Rise”, “Raise It Up” or any other generic variation along these lines, this would not be a category for the best original song. This year there are two such options for voters to choose from: “Stand Up” by “Harriet” and “I’m Standing with You” from the Christian drama “Breakthrough”. And while the latter makes the bold artistic decision To speak with a title that reveals who or what someone stands for, the former has the advantage of being sung by Cynthia Erivo.

Chrissy Metz is of course a great talent in her own right, but she doesn’t distract from the feeling that “I’m Standing With You” should only be played via a sugar-sweet montage in a very special episode of “This Is Us”. Written by the brilliant Diane Warren – an eleven-time nominee (and zero-time winner) who reliably sells her least-inspired work to documentaries or biographies that need upgrading in the standard edition to be included in the price discussion The lite FM ode the miracle of solidarity feels like a rejected rough draft of the unforgettable song that Warren wrote last year for “RGB” (“I’ll Fight”) “Marshall” (called – you guessed it – “Stand up for something “). At this point, Warren doesn’t seem to know or care what gets people going. She really just wants an invitation to be on this Oscar stage. She’s a genius, and the Academy was ashamed to be awarded best original song for Warren’s immortal Aerosmith power ballad “I don’t want to miss anything,” but “Breakthrough” has little chance of fulfilling its title promise.

3rd song: “Stand Up” (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)

Film: “Harriet”

Stay on your feet, everyone. “Stand Up” is an unforgettable soundtrack for the conclusion of an ultra-secure Harriet Tubman biopic that combines a modern pop feeling with the echoes of spirituals from the Underground Railroad. This superficial anthem, co-written by the great Erivo, who received another Oscar nomination for her work in the rest of the film, is driven by the richness of her story, the justice of her message, and the inimitable power of Erivo. The song thrives in its smaller moments when Erivo channels Tubman’s determination over a rhythmic field chant that evokes the indecency of her time. Unfortunately, this peculiarity disappears as soon as Erivo reaches a subdued chorus that will never get you up. She sings because she feels the call to freedom in her bones, but “Stand Up” is too broad to be sung with the same power that she brings with her for the rest of her work.

2nd song: “I will love myself again”

Movie: “Rocketman”

Basically an action song that plays on the credits and plays everything that “Rocketman” has just covered. This brisk, second-class Elton Jam ends the authorized biopic with a triumphant note of self-love. It’s a fool to watch Bonafide classics for two hours, but (“I’ll love myself again”) is loud enough to assert itself, albeit a little too loud, to be anything but an overproduced stance to register. The catchy chorus goes a long way, the saxophones guide the springy spirit of a film that keeps its pulse even in the darkest moments of John’s life, and it is especially sweet how Bernie Taupin’s lyrics are filtered by the voice of his “best” friend , “This would be one of the weaker winners of the best original song recently – every champion since” We Belong Together “2010 has at least a bit more cultural weight – but it would still be a reasonable and harmless price for a film that dared to compete with to mess around with the stale biopic formula.

1. “Into the Unknown” (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez)

Film: “Frozen II”

After “Frozen” became a second language for every child on the planet and the Oscar winner “Let it Go” turned the princess movie into a billion dollar juggernaut that now has video games, television shows, a Broadway musical, in one widely despised short film about the snowman and your child’s last five birthday celebrations, it was impossible for Disney to release a sequel without adding a mega hit song. In fact, it is likely that songwriting power couple Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez had to consider a monolithic ear before production would proceed in the rest of the film.

Of course they did just that. “Into the Unknown” may not light with the same bottle-quality lighting that “Let it Go” used to drive an entire brand, but it is another sky-high tide wave of a song that seems to trigger Idina Menzel from somewhere inside yours ribcage. It starts with a mythical smallness, while AURORA’s enchanted cooing swirls around a delicate and quiet piano melody. Then Menzel makes his way into the mix, the string section comes to life when the singer Elsa gives the uncertainty whether to face her fears and answer a call that no one else can hear. As always, Menzel is unstoppable, the chorus is an absolute monster that jumps from bottom to top in one sentence, and the best part is that the song plays a crucial role in the film while the heroine is doing its job and rushes into the unknown with such dynamism that one can only follow it.

