The 92nd annual Academy Awards are over. The lively South Korean film “Parasite” shows the best picture and makes history as the first foreign language film to win the highest Hollywood film award.

Still, it was hard to ignore the academy’s rather large elephant in the room.

The night was a painfully desperate effort by the Academy to tackle a conspicuous diversity problem, and was otherwise a mix of anticipated acting victories in the top categories by Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger.

Regardless of whether you have not watched the television program or have taken a toilet break at an unfavorable time, you will find all the important moments that you have missed here.

“Parasite” scores big

If you had “parasites” all over your Oscars bingo card, tonight was your night. The film was recognized for its best picture, best director, best screenplay and best international feature. This new category replaced the foreign language film. Bong Joon-ho thought he was ready for the day after “Parasite” won the international title and was waiting to relax, he said on stage after accepting the award for best director. He spent much of his speech praising his candidate colleagues. “Thank you, I’ll drink until the next morning.”

Various artists, if not nominees

The academy tried to balance this year’s almost white list of nominees, with many colored people accompanying the show as moderators and performers – though their efforts looked more desperate than anything else.

Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and a group of mostly black actors took the Dolby Theater by storm at the start of the show. Monáe started with a sweet ode to Mister Rogers – Tom Hanks was nominated for best supporting actor for his role in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood” – and then switched to a more lively performance of her song “Come Alive”.

Chris Rock and Steve Martin hammered the Academy, making “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo the only nominated color actress. Rock said Erivo did such a great job in the film she played Harriet Tubman that the academy made her hide all the black nominees. Questlove later acted as a DJ and actor. Utkarsh Ambudkar gave a summary of the show.

Brad Pitt, Laura Dern win first Oscars

Brad Pitt ended his award ceremony with his first acting win for his supporting role as stuntman Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” and a less outrageous acceptance speech than some others he gave this season. He became political and said the 45 seconds he had was 45 more than when John Bolton had to testify against President Trump in impeachment proceedings.

Laura Dern also won her first Oscar when her mother, actress Diane Ladd, watched the audience in tears. Dern thanked Ladd and her father Bruce Dern and called them “acting heroes”.

Joaquin Phoenix makes a touching request

The night of the Oscar first ended with Joaquin Phoenix, who won the best actor for “Joker” and passionately asked for change in the world and the need for a second chance.

“I think that’s when we are at our best: when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out of past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other salvation” , he said. “It is the best of humanity.”

Eminem shocks with ‘Lose Yourself’ surprise appearance

After paying homage to impressive songs in films (from “My Heart Will Go On” by “Titanic” to the title song by “Footloose”), Eminem surprised the Oscars audience with a performance of “Lose Yourself”. The track “8 Mile” was voted best original song in 2003, but the Detroit rapper never showed up to sing it at this year’s ceremony.

But while many Oscars guests saw on camera how they said the words (we’ll see, Gal Gadot) or jumped, Martin Scorsese wasn’t there for that. Neither were the censors – a good part of the lyrics were blown out.

Like Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas remembered

The night was also a tribute to stars we lost this year, including recently deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant (41) and actor legend Kirk Douglas (103) who opened and closed the “In Memoriam” segment. Presenter Spike Lee wore a Gucci suit with Bryant’s number “24” on the lapel and completed the look with a pair of orange and black Nike Kobe sneakers and his signature hat and glasses, both purple. And after giving an award, Hanks shouted “I’m Spartacus” when he got off the stage, a reference to Douglas’ cult role.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell played “Yesterday” while other late stars flashed on the screen.

Featuring: Brian Truitt, Cydney Henderson

