Now that the Golden Globes have passed and the WGA / DGA nominations have been announced, the 2020 award season has officially started.

While the Golden Globes winners have largely gone according to plan, the Oscars are a much trickier affair to guess. On the one hand, the voting branches for the Oscars are much more diverse and layered than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Not only that, the electoral sections are made up of peers and not of critics and journalists.

That said, the Golden Globes are a good indication of what to expect at the Oscars. Here are our very first forecasts of appointments this year in the main categories.

BEST IMAGE

“1917”

‘Joker’

‘Parasite’

“The Irishman”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

‘Little woman’

“Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ’66)”

‘Marriage story’

“Judy”

The Best Image category allows 10 nominees, so we cover our bets here by taking the 10 places on the list. Certainly, “Joker” will be there, as will “The Irishman”, “1917”, “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood”. Surprisingly, “Little Women” has been frosted by the price conversation this year, and it’s a big “if” if “Parasite” will go into the category of best film. Of course, he is locked up to gain the best foreign language, but beyond that, his fate is murky. At this early stage, it is difficult to say in which direction this category will unfold.

As always, the Producers’ Guild Award is the most accurate indicator of the direction this category will take. Last year, for example, “Green Book” won the gong for best film after winning the Producers’ Guild Award. ‘1917’ is just the kind of movie the PGA would like, just like ‘Once upon a time … in Hollywood’, so the odds are in their favor.

BEST ACTOR

Adam Driver – ‘Marriage Story’

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Robert DeNiro – “The Irishman”

Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Robert Pattinson – “The lighthouse”

There is no doubt that there will likely be controversial choices here in reality, but for now, it is the best that we can distinguish this category. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the favorite to counter this, and in all likelihood, it is the most obvious choice. His performance is universally praised, not to mention that the likes of BAFTA have nominated him, and no doubt the SAG nominations will do the same.

BEST ACTRESS

Scarlett Johansson – ‘Marriage Story’

Saorise Ronan – “Little women”

Awkwafina – “Farewell”

Lupita Nyong’o – “We”

René Zellwegger – “Judy”

Despite a dazzling performance, you can be almost certain that Saoirse Ronan will not win it. The most likely winner here will likely be René Zellwegger. On the one hand, it is a film about an actor, and there, it will appeal to the branch of the actor for the vote. Second, everyone loves René Zellwegger and she should probably receive an Oscar at this point. On top of that, his performance was really good – so it sounds like an obvious and well-deserved victory. If there was justice in the world, of course, Lupita Nyong’o would win this category, but as things stand, the chances are slim on that, not to mention the appointment in the first place.

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – “The lighthouse”

Brad Pitt – “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Matt Damon – ‘Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ’66)

Tom Hanks – “A nice day in the neighborhood”

Yes, it’s strange, but Tom Hanks was placed in the Supporting Actor category in the Golden Globes, and given how the film was screened in Ireland, we have to assume there is a logical reason for that. As for “The Irishman”, you can easily replace Al Pacino with Joe Pesci. Willem Dafoe, he’s basically the actor Meryl Streep – always expect a nomination, getting a win seems a little more difficult.

That said, Brad Pitt looks like a big favorite to win here and it’s not hard to see why – he was really fantastic in “ Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood ”, and the actor industry will respect that kind of role.

THE BEST ACTRESS IN A SECOND ROLE

Florence Pugh – “Little women”

Laura Dern – ‘Marriage Story’

Jennifer Lopez – ‘Hustlers’

Zhao Shuzhen – “Farewell”

Penelope Cruz – “Pain and glory”

There is no doubt in our mind that Florence Pugh has a moment, and she absolutely deserves it. She was fantastic in ‘Midsommar’, held out in ‘Little Women’, and ‘Black Widow’ looks like a smashing action movie. She could easily win here, but it’s a safe bet that Laura Dern is the favorite. For one, it won the Golden Globes and in the support categories, the Golden Globes generally tend to be more reliable than any other category. JK Simmons, for example, won for “Whiplash” in both and it is the same here for Laura Dern.

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes – ‘1917’

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Lulu Wang – “Farewell”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips – “Joker”

It is important to remember that our first predictions are based on a number of factors, but the most important factor is hope. We hope these people will be nominated because they deserve it. It is when we try to find out who will win that it becomes more cynical. In a perfect world, it would be a three way split between Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig and we would throw a joker for Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho and anyone else you could think of. However, it is likely that Todd Phillips could end up winning. On the one hand, he is a director who has successfully gone from great comedies like “The Hangover” to disturbing stuff at the Oscars like “Joker”. In addition, the director’s branch likes the idea of ​​someone taking a tired formula – like a comic book film – and doing something real director like ‘Joker’.

It may be that ‘Joker’ does not win as heavily as that, that Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the only one to win here, but that night, do not be shocked or surprised at all if Todd Phillips wins here. The world is already pretty disrupted, so why wouldn’t it be a surprise if it happened?

.

