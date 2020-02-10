advertisement

It’s worth it to start at the end: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s film “Parasite” won the Oscar for Best Film – marking the first time since the Academy Awards were established in 1929 that a international film won first prize. It’s time. It happened a year later than expected – I thought Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” would win the best film last year – and it took me by surprise. I predicted that “1917” would win, and, since “Parasite” is a much better film, I’m glad I was wrong. In a way, his victory attempts to redress almost a century of neglect. (Ingmar Bergman’s film “Cries and Whispers” was one of five nominated in 1973 and lost, among others, “The Sting”.)

This year, the Oscars were political from the start. Some of the presenters and winners made notable political remarks, although the one that struck me as the most piercing was not a speech but a song, the one that opened the show: Janelle Monáe, staging the Fred Rogers routine to change into his character’s costume on the film set, sang the theme song “Mister Rogers”, with his refrain “Won’t you be my neighbor?” The question, in Monáe’s voice, powerfully invoked unchallenged and unresolved racism that extends far beyond Oscar nominations and Hollywood notables in society at large.

As Steve Martin and Chris Rock noted, in a pleasant presentation immediately after the introduction of Monáe, the acting nominations included only one black performer (Cynthia Erivo, for “Harriet”), and no director has been named at all. The omissions in the list of nominees for the year were as visible from the start as its notable inclusions – such as the nomination of Antonio Banderas, best actor, the nomination of the animated short film “Hair Love” and the ten nominations for “The Irishman” by Martin Scorsese. Political anger is rightly in the air at a time of gross misconduct, rampant hatred, abuse of power and plutocratic pillage, and with this year’s Oscars – both in the details of the ceremony and results which he delivered – the members of the Academy faced their own symbolic part in the dire state of the nation.

Brad Pitt, accepting the award for best supporting actor, noted that he had forty-five seconds to speak – forty-five seconds more, he added, that John Bolton had at the Senate recall trial of Donald Trump last week. The great filmmaker Julia Reichert, whose “American Factory” won a well deserved award for best documentary feature, said that the lives of workers can only improve when “the workers of the world unite”. Taika Waititi, the director of “Jojo Rabbit,” Recognized the Aboriginal nations on whose territory the Dolby Theater is located; Gal Gadot, Sigourney Weaver and Brie Larson, presenting the nominees for the best original score, jokingly but passionately spoke about the obstacles women face in Hollywood. The strangest political moments came when Joaquin Phoenix, who won the award for best actor for “Joker” – a film considered by its supporters as a kind of substantive statement on inequality, stifled class rage, mental illness and the health care system – started talking about racism, sexism and the unwarranted pillaging of nature by humanity. I expected this last point to lead him to remarks on climate change – but, instead, Phoenix turned to a pathetic and graphically detailed discussion of the oppression of dairy cows, in a speech pro-vegan who left behind the prejudiced race inhumanities, misogyny and abuse of power that plague his own industry and the country as a whole.

The victory of “Parasite” is a paradox. I consider it a much better film than what I feared to be the pioneers (“1917”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “Jojo Rabbit”), and worse than the best of the peloton (” The Irishman “,” Little Women “and” The History of Marriage “). When it hit theaters last fall, it struck me not only for its extraordinarily intelligent dramatic touch, which is performed with a familiar and conventional aesthetic, but also for its powerful and simple socio-political symbolism. Its bold and confrontational display of absurd contrasts between the lives of the rich and the poor has a far more powerful impact than the methods by which it is achieved. The film is completely sincere, even passionately insistent, and this quality seemed to fit perfectly, perhaps too perfectly, with a message that critics were likely to receive with enthusiasm.

The Academy agrees. It is not the first time in recent years that the industry and its detractors have generally found themselves in agreement; the same thing happened three years ago, with the victory of “Moonlight”. I wonder if “Moonlight” could have won today – if the very fact of its complexity, of its unresolved complexity, would have been against it. What is clear is that, this year, the virtues of good made it possible to block the way for the big ones: “The Irishman” had ten nominations and left empty-handed. Martin Scorsese received a generous tribute in Bong’s acceptance speech for best director, and Scorsese, therefore, received a standing ovation from the audience.

Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” has also had a multitude of Oscar nominations (five) and no wins. It seems that the director, in his time, moved into a special field of classics – like Shakespeare, which everyone would gladly acclaim as great, without equal, but much less would read gladly. I would say that “The Irishman” is a more radical political film than “Parasite”. I hope that Bong’s film victory will open the door to recognition of a wide range of international films, rather than the exception that symbolically breaks the rule – better to provide cover for other omissions from the Academy, now and later. It should be noted, for example, that the two dramatic feature films centered on a group of female characters, “Little Women” and “Bombshell”, won only awards respectively for costume design and makeup and hairstyle . It is as if the Academy was tacitly, even unconsciously, telling the world what it thought these films were good at. This is why my satisfaction in the triumph of a good film is balanced by the concern – that its victory could remain a gesture, rather than an acknowledgment of a deep and desperately necessary change.

