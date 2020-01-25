advertisement

“Ford v Ferrari” and “1917” race for the sound mix in the Oscar race. Updated on 1/25/20.

The sound mix is ​​becoming increasingly complex and nuanced – often the soundscape is integrated into the score – and the immersive advantages of Dolby Atmos are emphasized. This year’s competitors are led by James Mangold’s fast-paced racing biopic “Ford vs. Ferrari”, Sam Mendes’ series shot “1917” and Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to 1969 Tinseltown “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “

In “Ford v Ferrari”, car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), together with legendary test driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), builds and drives the revolutionary Ford GT40 Mark I in the hope of winning the grueling Le Mans 24 Hours at Le Mans 1966. Fully intact sports cars are of course hard to come by for the rigors of racing films, but sound editor Don Sylvester found a man in Ohio who built a Ford GT from scratch from vintage parts. He let her try it out with microphones and drive it on a lane. That became the hero Ford GT. Then he found a 59er Ferrari in Atlanta, whose owner put it through its paces (although in Florida because the noise level in Atlanta was limited), and this Ferrari became a hero.

Mixing was just as challenging, however, since the cars were extremely loud, so the entire sound from cars to dialogues had to be recreated for the louder scenes in the post because the production sound was unusable. In addition, engine noise had to be reasonable and included in Miles’ subjective experience. So you had to keep track of where he was in the races at all times and be aware of your mental state as an emotional journey. Just being loud would not be enough. Sometimes silence became a sound tool. In addition, the mixing team integrated Marco Beltrami’s score by using the car engines as low notes.

Merrick Morton

In 1917, two young British soldiers (George MacKay as Schoefield and Dean-Charles Chapman as Blake) had to send a letter warning of an impending ambush beyond the no man’s land. This single-shot story brought the audience through the trenches like an obstacle course. Like everything else, the sound had to be carefully planned in advance of production. “To interpret Sam’s vision of the story as an uninterrupted journey, it was important that the audience felt” trapped “every step of the way to Schofield & Blake,” said Stuart Wilson. “The sound is important for that. We had to find a way to hold on to their breathing and footsteps at every turn. Through deep trenches in and out of buildings across battlefields. We had to find equipment and develop techniques that I had never used before. “

While sound and music are always an integral part of Tarantino’s films, this most personal project includes a more complex soundscape, which includes the imitation of classic TV shows and the legendary rock hits of AM radio station KHJ, the sounds of classic cars and martial arts, fighting with Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) and the violent clash with the Manson family (including a flamethrower). It was quite a balancing act.

The last five participants are listed in alphabetical order. No film is considered a pioneer until we have seen it.

leader

“Ford vs. Ferrari” Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

“1917” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

“Once upon a time in Hollywood” Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

candidate

“Ad Astra” Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

“Joker” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

