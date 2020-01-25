advertisement

“Ford v Ferrari” and “1917” run in the Oscar race for sound editing. Updated on 1/25/20.

This season’s sound editing race features James Mangold’s racing biography “Ford vs. Ferrari” against Sam Mendes’ World War I series shoot, “1917”, and Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to 1969 Tinseltown, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “

In “Ford v Ferrari” the car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) together with the legendary test driver Ken Miles builds and drives the revolutionary Ford GT40 Mark I in the hope of winning the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Sound editor Don Sylvester went in search of classic cars and found a man in Ohio who built a Ford GT from scratch from vintage parts. He let her try it out with microphones and drive it on a lane. That became the hero Ford GT. Then he found a 59er Ferrari in Atlanta, whose owner put it through its paces (although in Florida because the noise level in Atlanta was limited), and this Ferrari became a hero.

In 1917, two young British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) had to send a letter warning of an impending ambush beyond the no man’s land. This single-shot story brought the audience through the ditches and fronts like an obstacle course. “There were two factors that we had to consider when designing the soundscape – the first was how we could best support the audience in living in the same world as Schofield and Blake by only revealing the world as they do was unveiled, “said senior sound editor Oliver Tarney. “The second was the additional level of responsibility that we, along with the music, were charged with influencing the overall tempo and dynamics of the film.”

While sound and music are always an integral part of Tarantino’s films, this most personal project includes a more complex soundscape, which includes the imitation of classic TV shows and the legendary rock hits of AM radio station KHJ, the sounds of classic cars and martial arts, fighting with Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) and the violent clash with the Manson family (including a flamethrower). “There are so many examples of songs that evolve alongside the action in the film,” said senior sound editor Stateman. “And then the KHJ (disc jockeys) somehow stuck it together with a feeling of Los Angeles. They delivered a color. Quentin described Don Steele and Humble Harve (Miller) as almost as powerful as evangelical types. Children have tuned not only to KHJ to get their music, but also to get a feel for what is happening in their world. News and information that these disc jockeys gave them. “

For “Joker”, in which the bullied clown by Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) turns into a vigilante folk hero, the senior sound editor Alan Robert Murray contributed to the grainy and violent New York flair of Gotham City (circa 1981). “The first thing they came across was that we had to build the Gotham sound: a city on the edge that’s ready to explode,” said Murray. “That is why we took great care to present sirens at important points. We built the sounds of cars with large V8 engines. The city was always alive; We shot ADR on the backstreet here at Warner Bros. so we can get the natural reverb out of the buildings. Even when you were in Arthur’s apartment, you heard arguments and screams next to the stage. “

leader

“Ford vs. Ferrari” Donald Sylvester

“1917” Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman

candidate

“Joker” Alan Robert Murray

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Matthew Wood and David Acord

