A throwback to “extravagance” is what a fashion stylist is anticipating when Hollywood stars flaunt red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday.

“There were years where it was minimal. And, you know, people were wearing tuxedos, suits and black and it’s always a classic, “New York-based fashion designer Katie Keim said.

But this year Keim said she expects to see “extravagance … color, shape, continuation”.

Of course, the right look for the Oscars can attract celebrity attention – good and bad.

Vibrant colors and mix of colors such as red and pink are trends that Keim expects to see continue into this year’s awards season, along with exaggerated silhouettes and sequins.

“The shape is a big one and I’m always looking for something really interesting and ornate when pulling outfits for my clients,” Keim said.

“It’s going to be all over the place, the sequels, the ornaments, the beads … think of the noisy twenty and 100 hundred years later.”

As for the stars to watch, Keim listed the entire star-studded caste of “Women Little”, which includes Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, as her most anticipated.

“All those girls are attractive and look great on the red carpet,” she said.

Keim said the Oscar red carpet brings together the best of fashion and the best in film.

“And it makes the stakes a little bit higher and everybody follows it without jumping on the rock and going too far,” Keim said. (Writing by Diane Craft; Editing by Jane Wardell)

