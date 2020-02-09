advertisement

The red carpet has just rolled out for the 2020 Academy Awards, but Billy Porter is already committed to the best clothing. The actor “Pose” has arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles in a shiny golden ensemble.

Porter wears a dress with a high-necked gold top that looks like it’s almost covered in feathers. The voluminous skirt is covered in a baroque pattern with royal vibrations.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

A closer look at Billy Porter’s platforms.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

The Emmy award winner wears a pair of platform shoes, one of his favorite silhouettes, on his feet. Today’s pair is available in shiny gold with a lace upper and sparkling embellishment on the vamp. Porter wears the shoes over a pair of beige fishnet stockings.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Oscars.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Porter was probably one of the hottest ensembles of the night at the Oscars 2019, which fell on the red carpet in a tuxedo specially made by Christian Siriano.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano at the Oscars 2019.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

With the help of longtime stylist Sam Ratelle, who is also a costume designer, the Tony winner compiles his expressive looks on the red carpet. Speaking to FN, Ratelle said earlier this month about his client’s Oscars nightwear: “The category [is] ROYALTY!” The stylist also expects to see more than one Porter look all night, which means that Fans should stay tuned.

